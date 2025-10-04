Activists urge legal reforms to curb rising gender‑based violence

Dar es Salaam. Activists have renewed calls for the government to amend outdated laws, especially aspects of customary law they say underpin much gender‑based violence, as cases continue to rise, particularly those facilitated through digital platforms.

The appeal came on Friday, 3 October 2025, from Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF).

This occurred during the National Dialogue on Technology-Facilitated Violence and Violence Against Women in Elections.

The dialogue is part of ongoing efforts leading to the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender‑Based Violence campaign.

The WiLDAF National Coordinator, Ms Anna Kulaya, reiterated the urgent need for legal reforms, noting that activists have long urged the government to review laws that deny women equal rights to property and inheritance.

“For many years, we have been advocating for changes to customary laws that deny women the right to inherit land and other property. This denial has caused psychological violence and, in some cases, discouraged women from seeking political positions due to online harassment,” she said.

She noted that while technology is a powerful tool, it has also become a channel for abuse.

Women engaging in public or political life increasingly face offensive messages on social media, which can discourage their participation and harm their mental health.

According to her, the gathering brought together stakeholders to develop concrete recommendations for government consideration.

She emphasised the importance of digital literacy and community awareness to ensure technological spaces uphold women’s dignity and rights.

Citing UN Women research, Ms Kulaya revealed that over 80 per cent of women have experienced various forms of violence, including psychological abuse and technology‑facilitated harassment.

She urged the government to address stakeholder demands to update laws in line with present challenges.

“There are several laws requiring urgent amendment, such as the Marriage Act. Other countries have enacted specific legislation to tackle gender‑based violence. As technology, including AI, becomes part of daily life, we must act now,” she added.

Tanzania Women Cross‑Party (TWCP) Country Coordinator, Dr Ave‑Maria Semakafu, said online abuse is a serious threat, instilling fear among women and discouraging political and leadership participation.

“For example, a woman may receive abusive messages directly to her phone and, even with clear evidence, fails to obtain justice,” she said.

She added that courts sometimes refuse to accept mobile messages as evidence because laws still discriminate against women.

Dr Semakafu said online abuse also occurs within close relationships, where women receive threatening messages from partners or relatives urging them to withdraw from public engagement or leadership.