Airtel expands digital services in Mwanza as connectivity demand rises

Mwanza. Airtel Tanzania has strengthened its digital presence in Mwanza following the launch of a new Smart Shop designed to improve access to communication and financial services across the Lake Zone.

Speaking during the launch, Ilemela District Commissioner, Amir Mkalipa, said the investment demonstrates the growing role of digital connectivity in driving trade, financial inclusion and economic development in Mwanza.

“Technology is a bridge to development, and communication remains a powerful tool for connecting people, businesses and opportunities,” he said.

He noted that Mwanza is increasingly positioning itself as a major commercial hub in the Lake Zone, supported by key sectors such as fishing, agriculture, mining, tourism, transport and trade, all of which rely heavily on reliable communication services.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Mwanza Region has a population of 3.69 million people and spans 19,592 square kilometres.

Mr Mkalipa said improved digital services are becoming increasingly important for small traders, fishermen, farmers and young entrepreneurs who depend on mobile communication and digital financial platforms to grow their businesses.

“This is not simply the opening of a shop. It is part of a wider transformation where technology is bringing services closer to citizens and creating new economic opportunities,” he said.

The newly opened Airtel Smart Shop will offer a range of services, including Airtel Money support, SIM card registration, high-speed internet services and access to smartphones.

Airtel Tanzania Lake Zone Marketing Manager, Mlaki Mchala, said Mwanza remains one of the company’s fastest-growing markets due to increasing demand for communication and digital services.

“We currently serve more than 1.2 million customers in Mwanza Region and work with over 15,000 Airtel Money agents across both urban and rural communities,” he said.

Mr Mchala added that Airtel continues investing in network infrastructure to improve service reliability and expand connectivity throughout the region.

“Businesses today depend heavily on communication and digital payments. Our goal is to ensure people remain connected wherever they are,” he said.

He said the company’s investments are helping support major economic activities such as fishing, agriculture, trade and small-scale enterprises through improved internet connectivity and digital financial services.

Mwanza, popularly known as “Rock City,” continues to attract investment due to ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), expansion of commercial centres and upgrades at Mwanza Airport.

As digital adoption continues to rise across Tanzania, analysts say investments in telecommunications infrastructure are becoming increasingly important in promoting economic productivity and financial inclusion.

Closing the event, Mr Mkalipa said connectivity has become an essential part of modern life, particularly for young people and businesses operating in an increasingly digital economy.