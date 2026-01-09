Airtel Tanzania boosts healthcare learning with digital connectivity at KCMC medical conference

Moshi. Airtel Tanzania has reinforced its support for Tanzania’s healthcare sector by sponsoring high-speed internet connectivity at the 31st Annual Medical Conference organised by the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC).

The three-day conference, held from 7 to 9 January 2026, convened 500 doctors and medical professionals from Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

The forum focused on continuous medical education, professional collaboration and the exchange of clinical knowledge. As the official connectivity sponsor, Airtel Tanzania provided free, reliable internet access throughout the event, enabling seamless digital engagement for participants.

Speaking during the conference, Principal of the Regional Training Centre at KCMC, Professor Daudi Rajab Mavura, commended Airtel Tanzania for its contribution, citing the direct impact of stable connectivity on the quality of learning and interaction.

“We thank Airtel Tanzania for supporting our 31st conference for continuous medical education. This is the first time we have had stable internet connectivity throughout the conference, which greatly improved learning, presentations and professional collaboration,” he said.

In addition to connectivity support, Airtel Tanzania operated an on-site branded booth where it showcased digital and financial solutions designed for healthcare institutions and professionals.

These included eSIM activation, live internet demonstrations, Lipa Namba registration and other mobile financial services.

Commenting on the partnership, Representative of Airtel Tanzania, Faustin Michael Mtui, said the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to national development through technology.

“At Airtel Tanzania, we recognise reliable digital connectivity as a key driver of effective healthcare delivery and professional collaboration. By supporting this conference, we ensured that all 500 medical professionals could share knowledge, access digital resources and concentrate on improving patient outcomes,” he said.