All set for Kili Marathon on Sunday as the clock ticks

Moshi. It’s all systems go at the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon 2026 as preparations are nearing completion for the event scheduled to take place this Sunday in Moshi and will be graced by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Paul Makonda.

According to a statement released today by the Organizers, participants are arriving to collect their Race Packs at the final day of Race Number Collection, which is currently taking place at the Moshi Cooperatives University (MoCU) grounds and will end on Saturday 21st March at 5pm.

“At the same time, The People’s Expo is being hosted at the MoCU grounds where runners, supporters and the general public, can visit an array of stands and exhibitions that cater for all tastes. We would also like to thank all the Exhibitors that have signed up to be part of the amazing experience, which continues through to Sunday, the 22nd March, 2026”, said the statement.

The Organisers also cautioned any outside support of athletes, whether professional or social, by seconders on bicycles, motorcycles or any motorized transport, that this is not allowed and will lead to disqualification of the athletes and possible confiscation of the vehicles.

On road closures, the organizers said Sokoine Road from KCMC corner to Kilimanjaro Road will be closed from 6am-9.30am. Motorists can use alternative routes to Moshi via Shanty Town and Rau, and to Mweka same routes.

Also to be closed is Kilimanjaro Road– from corner of Kilimanjaro Road and Sokoine Road from 7:45am-9:30am. “This will allow runners to get to the event parking at CCP and Mocu Parking via Uru Road gate in time for all race starts and will then be closed to allow runners free access.

The organizers further stated that Msoka to Mweka Road via Kibosho will also be closed both ways from 6:30am – 8:30 am while Moshi Club to WeruWeru via Old Bridge and Wessa Club will be closed from Lema Road (Old Glacier corner) from 7:15am – 9:15am.

This year’s event will feature three categories, which will include the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager full marathon (42.195 km), Yas Kili half marathon (21.2 km and the CRDB 5K fun run, all of which are known for their high-energy and a wide range of participation from both competitive professional and recreational runners.And spectators and runners alike can look forward to some exciting and innovative experiences and activations both on route and at the finish, that will ensure their experience is a lasting and memorable one.

Meanwhile, Moshi is already experiencing a bee hive of activities with excitement filling all corners of the town, following a whole weekend of music entertainment, particularly at the Moshi Club as all roads lead to the Kili Dome where a rich line up of local and international artistes will perform in front of an expected mammoth crowd on Saturday and Sunday nights, courtesy of Kilimanjaro Premium Lager who are the main sponsors of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon.

All hotels are fully booked, as businesses are recording huge sales across the board, from food, communication, transport and entertainment as numbers swell in Moshi.

This year’s sponsors include Main Sponsor – Kilimanjaro Premium Lager in the 42.2 kilometers category, while YAS is the official sponsor of the Half Marathon (21 km), and CRDB Bank sponsors the 5 km Fun Run.

Official Supporting Sponsors – Kilimanjaro Water and TPC Sugar, while Official Partners are – GardaWorld Security, Toyota Tanzania, Columbia Sportswear, Simba Cement, Harleys Healthcare Solutions and ALAF Limited. Official race suppliers are Salinero Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel Arusha, and Keys Hotel Moshi.