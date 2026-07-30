As Spain lifts World Cup trophy, nine Tanzanians emerge winners in WasafiBet campaign

Dar es Salaam. As Spain celebrated its triumph on football's grandest stage by lifting the 2026 World Cup trophy, nine Tanzanians were also celebrating victories of their own after emerging winners in WasafiBet's World Cup Kibingwa Zaidi campaign.
The promotion, which ran from June 10 to July 19, transformed the excitement of the month-long global football spectacle into rewarding moments for customers across Tanzania.
Throughout the tournament, participants who placed bets worth Sh2,000 or more that included a World Cup match automatically qualified for weekly prize draws.