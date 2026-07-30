As Spain lifts World Cup trophy, nine Tanzanians emerge winners in WasafiBet campaign

Dar es Salaam. As Spain celebrated its triumph on football's grandest stage by lifting the 2026 World Cup trophy, nine Tanzanians were also celebrating victories of their own after emerging winners in WasafiBet's World Cup Kibingwa Zaidi campaign.

The promotion, which ran from June 10 to July 19, transformed the excitement of the month-long global football spectacle into rewarding moments for customers across Tanzania.

Throughout the tournament, participants who placed bets worth Sh2,000 or more that included a World Cup match automatically qualified for weekly prize draws.

In a statement, WasafiBet said World Cup Kibingwa Zaidi was designed to reward customers throughout the tournament, with winners selected every week during the campaign period.

Under the promotion, one winner walked away with a Sh500,000 shopping gift voucher while another received a brand-new TVS motorcycle.

The campaign concluded after five weeks with nine winners from across the country receiving prizes, including five TVS motorcycles and four Sh500,000 shopping vouchers.

The winners hailed from Morogoro, Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Njombe, Kongowe and Songwe, reflecting the nationwide reach of the promotion.

"World Cup Kibingwa Zaidi was our way of celebrating the spirit of the World Cup with our customers by rewarding them every week throughout the tournament," the company said in a statement.

While football fans around the world watched Spain make history on the pitch, Tanzanian customers were creating memorable moments of their own.