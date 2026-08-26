Beyond the water point: SBL’s decade of investing in communities

For communities that have lived for years without reliable access to clean water, the arrival of a functioning water point can change the rhythm of everyday life. A journey that once took hours can become a matter of minutes, giving families more time for work and other activities, enabling children to spend more time at school, and helping communities maintain healthier living environments.

These everyday changes are at the heart of why access to clean and safe water remains an important development priority, particularly in rural communities where reliable water sources can be difficult to access.

As the world marks World Water Week, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) is reflecting on more than a decade of work to improve water access and promote responsible water stewardship across Tanzania.

Through its Water for Life initiative, SBL has focused on improving access to clean and safe water in rural communities, particularly in areas where reliable water sources remain a challenge. The initiative goes beyond providing water infrastructure, with a focus on supporting solutions that communities can take ownership of and sustain over time.

Over the past 10 years, SBL has invested more than Sh2 billion in 32 water projects across more than 11 regions in Tanzania. The projects have reached more than 2.3 million people, helping communities gain improved access to clean and safe water and creating conditions that support healthier and more productive lives.

The work has also shown that putting infrastructure in place is only one part of the solution. Keeping these projects working and ensuring that communities continue to benefit from them requires local ownership and people who understand the importance of protecting the resources on which they depend.

This is where SBL’s investment in women as Water Champions comes in. More than 100 women have been empowered with knowledge and skills to promote water conservation, hygiene and responsible water use within their communities. They also play a role in encouraging local participation in protecting water sources and ensuring that water infrastructure continues to serve the people it was established to support.

Their involvement adds an important dimension to the Water for Life initiative. Rather than viewing communities simply as recipients of infrastructure, SBL is supporting local people to take an active role in protecting and sustaining the investment. This approach is particularly important in rural areas, where the continued availability of water depends not only on infrastructure but also on how communities manage and protect their water resources.

For SBL, this forms part of a wider sustainability journey that recognises the importance of responsible water stewardship. Protecting water resources requires long-term commitment, collaboration with communities and practical solutions that can continue delivering value well beyond the completion of an individual project.

The figures tell part of the story: more than 10 years of investment, 32 water projects, and a presence across more than 11 regions, more than TZS 2 billion invested and over 2.3 million people reached.

The more important story, however, is what those investments mean on the ground, the communities with improved access to water, the women taking an active role in protecting the resource, and the families whose daily lives are made easier by having water closer to home.