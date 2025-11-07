Body of Tanzanian intern Joshua Mollel returned under Gaza ceasefire deal

Dar es Salaam. Israel has confirmed that Hamas handed over the body of Tanzanian national Joshua Mollel as part of the US-brokered truce arrangements in Gaza.

Officials said the remains were conclusively identified following forensic examinations at the National Centre of Forensic Medicine, after which the Foreign Affairs ministry informed the family of the 21-year-old.

Mollel, who had been undertaking an agricultural internship in southern Israel, was among those caught in the October 7, 2023, attacks, when Hamas-led fighters raided several communities near the Gaza border.

He was killed at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and militants subsequently removed his body. Israel said that, with his return, six deceased hostages, five Israelis and one Thai citizen, are still held in Gaza.

Mollel was one of two Tanzanian students who went missing during the October 7 assault and were later officially declared dead.

According to Israeli authorities, both Mollel and his compatriot, Clemence Mtenga, were kidnapped by Hamas at the onset of the attack.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister January Makamba wrote on his X account that the Israeli government had informed Tanzania that Mollel was killed shortly after being abducted.

“The Tanzanian government is preparing to send Mollel’s father, another family member, and officials to Israel to meet the authorities and obtain further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the student’s death,” it was reported.

Mtenga was also confirmed dead, and his body was repatriated to Tanzania for burial.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli prime minister’s office expressed condolences, saying Israel “shares in the profound grief of the Mollel family and all families of the fallen hostages.”

It added that Hamas was obliged under the ceasefire terms to transfer the bodies of all deceased captives and pledged to continue efforts “until every fallen hostage is brought home.”

Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the return of Mollel’s remains offered some comfort to relatives who had endured prolonged uncertainty.

“Amid their sorrow, his return provides some solace after an unbearable wait,” the group said.

Hamas’s military wing claimed it had retrieved the body from Gaza City’s eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood before handing it to the Red Cross on Wednesday evening.

In recent days, Israeli forces have permitted limited access for Hamas representatives and Red Cross teams to search for bodies in the area, which remains under Israeli control.