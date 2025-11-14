BoT reassures stability of financial system after polls

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has assured the public and investors that the Tanzanian shilling and the overall financial system remain stable and resilient, despite temporary disruptions linked to the election-related unrest that saw brief internet interruptions and isolated cases of vandalized ATMs.

BoT Governor Emmanuel Tutuba said the local currency maintained its stability through- out the election period, reflect-ing the strength of Tanzania’s monetary and financial frame- work.

He emphasised that daily banking operations, interbank settlements and digital transac-tions continued smoothly dur-ing the polls and in the days that followed.

“The shilling remains sta-ble,” he affirmed. “Transactions proceeded normally during the election period; there was no impact whatsoever.”

Mr Tutuba noted that the cen-tral bank continues to monitor the financial landscape around the clock through its integrated surveillance systems.

He said that key financial infrastructure, such as the Tanzania Interbank Payment System (TIPS) and the East African Payment System (EAPS), remained fully func-tional throughout the period, ensuring business continuity and public confidence.

“The uninterrupted perfor-mance of these systems demon-strates the robustness and reli-ability of Tanzania’s financial architecture,” he said, adding that the BoT would maintain its proactive approach in managing liquidity and safeguarding mon-etary stability.

Independent financial ana-lyst, Mr Christopher Makombe, said financial markets had remained calm and orderly fol- lowing the October 28 general elections, with the shilling hold-ing steady against the US dollar.

“This stability reflects investor confidence and prudent economic management by the central bank,” he observed. “The BoT has done well in maintain-ing monetary stability through sound liquidity management and carefully timed forex inter-ventions, which helped prevents peculative attacks on the shilling.”

He noted that despite the social tension witnessed during the election period, both domes-tic and foreign investors appear to have viewed the unrest as temporary rather than systemic.

“Tanzania’s financial markets have limited exposure to short-term speculative capital, which often drives volatility in other economies.