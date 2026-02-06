CEOrt partners with CBE and IAA to strengthen academia–industry linkages

Dar es Salaam. The CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with two higher learning institutions—the College of Business Education (CBE) and the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA)—aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia and industry to better prepare graduates for the demands of the labour market.

The agreements establish a strategic national framework designed to integrate practical industry experience into academic programmes, enhance student and faculty capacity, and create sustainable platforms for knowledge and experience exchange between business leaders and higher learning institutions.

Under the partnerships, expertise from the industrial and business sectors will be embedded into curricula at both institutions, ensuring that graduates acquire market-relevant skills, competencies and professional exposure aligned with the realities of today’s world of work.

Speaking after the signing ceremony at CEOrt offices in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, CEOrt Chairman Mr David Tarimo said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to aligning education with the needs of the business sector, particularly in research, consultancy and human capital development.

“Together with IAA and CBE, we have established a strategic framework that strengthens linkages between education and industry, with a focus on producing graduates who are ready to contribute effectively to national development,” said Mr Tarimo.

He noted that CEOrt, whose membership comprises more than 235 private-sector companies, will leverage its collective business experience to analyse challenges within Tanzania’s economic environment and jointly develop practical solutions.

“This collaboration will also strengthen research capacity at the two institutions, while giving students hands-on exposure to real market challenges through applied learning,” he said.

Mr Tarimo added that CEOrt is among the largest private-sector employer networks in the country, positioning it well to support the preparation of graduates who meet labour market expectations.

The MoUs are guided by shared objectives, including embedding industry experience into academic curricula, building labour-market-relevant skills among students and faculty, and strengthening formal platforms for structured engagement between business leaders and higher learning institutions.

A key pillar of the collaboration is applied research and consultancy, where CEOrt members will contribute their expertise to address pressing business and economic challenges facing Tanzania.

“This practice-oriented research approach aims to deliver tangible social and economic impact, while exposing students to real-world problem-solving in leadership and business environments,” Mr Tarimo said.

The agreements also provide for supplementary training and public lecture series, bringing together lecturers, students and professionals from the business and leadership sectors. CEOrt members and alumni of the CEOrt Apprenticeship Programme (CAP) will serve as adjunct lecturers, offering practical insights drawn from industry experience.

The partnerships further emphasise long-term capacity building through leadership development programmes, sustainability training, short courses and experiential learning.

At the Institute of Accountancy Arusha, the CEOrt Managers Sustainability Training Programme will be integrated into the curriculum, alongside executive leadership training, consultancy services and leadership boot camps.

Meanwhile, collaboration with the College of Business Education will focus on short courses, industry-led training, and practical learning through field attachments and internships to ensure graduates complete their studies with the skills and mindset required for meaningful participation in the economy.

Speaking at the event, the Principal of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha, Prof Eliamani Sedoyeka, said the partnership would play a critical role in producing competitive professionals and leaders for Tanzania’s business sector.

Prof Robert Mashenene, Deputy Rector of the College of Business Education responsible for Academic, Consultancy and Research, said the agreements would help bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“CEOrt brings extensive experience in leadership and business, and this knowledge will greatly benefit our students, many of whom currently learn primarily through classroom theory,” said Prof Mashenene.

“This collaboration will connect them directly with private-sector leaders, enhancing their competitiveness in the labour market and their contribution to the national economy,” he added.