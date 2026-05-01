Clean cooking gains ground as Oryx Gas opens new outlets

Dar es Salaam. ORYX Gas Tanzania has reiterated its commitment to continue implementing its strategy to support the government’s efforts to promote clean cooking energy while also emphasising the importance of continuous consumer education to ensure proper and efficient use.

In implementing the strategy, the company said it has decided to establish special retail outlets aimed at encouraging the use of clean energy by bringing services closer to communities while also providing education on safe and proper usage.

Speaking on Thursday, April 30, 2026, during the opening of a special outlet selling Oryx Gas cylinders in the Banana area of Dar es Salaam, the company’s marketing and sales manager, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the company recognises government efforts in promoting clean energy.

“Being leaders in clean cooking energy, and we have aligned our efforts to support government initiatives to ensure clean cooking solutions reach all citizens. We recognise the government’s target that by 2030 at least 80 percent of Tanzanians should be using clean cooking energy,” he said.

“The opening of these outlets is part of our continued collaboration in supporting government and the public to understand that clean energy is not a luxury but a necessity. Access to clean cooking energy is essential, and we have continued to improve storage, handling and distribution infrastructure to ensure services reach communities,” he said.

On consumer education, he said it is important for users to understand how to use clean cooking energy properly, noting that misconceptions about cost or efficiency often stem from lack of knowledge.

“Without proper understanding, some may think it is expensive or depletes quickly, while in reality they may not know how to use it correctly, including how to safely open and close the cylinder,” said Mr Fundi.

“When customers visit our outlets, they receive guidance on proper usage. In addition, Oryx Gas has introduced a delivery system where customers provide their phone numbers and have cylinders delivered to their location at no extra cost,” he said.

He added that the company is expanding its network of outlets to improve accessibility, noting that nationwide they have reached 1,000 outlets and continue to open more, including the Banana outlet serving NASSCO and another recently opened in Masenze.

NASSCO director, Mr Tarik Nassoro, said they have opened several outlets across Ilala District in collaboration with the company, urging Tanzanians to adopt clean cooking energy and move away from polluting sources.