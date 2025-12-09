Coca-Cola Kwanza marks 30 years of growth and community impact in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has celebrated three decades of operations in Tanzania, marking a milestone defined by expansion, sustained investment and a wide-reaching social impact.

Although the Coca-Cola brand has been present in the country since 1952 through Tanganyika Bottlers, the company formally adopted the Coca-Cola Kwanza identity in 1995 following acquisitions by Coca-Cola SABCO.

Two years later, the then President Benjamin William Mkapa inaugurated the Mikocheni production plant, ushering in a new era for beverage manufacturing standards in the country.

In 2016, Coca-Cola SABCO merged with other regional entities to form Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, now operating in 14 markets, with Coca-Cola Kwanza as a key member of the group.

Speaking during the 30th anniversary event in Dar es Salaam, Coca-Cola Kwanza Managing Director, David Chait, said the milestone reflects both commercial growth and a deep, ongoing relationship with Tanzanian consumers.

“As we mark 30 years, we reflect with pride on our journey and reaffirm our commitment to sustainable growth and community investment. We will continue to invest in our people, our operations and the Tanzanian communities we serve,” he said.

Over the years, Coca-Cola Kwanza has expanded its production capacity through plants in Dar es Salaam and Mbeya, earned recognition as a Top Employer in Tanzania, and sustained what it describes as a people-first workplace culture.

Currently, the company employs more than 500 staff, while thousands of distributors, retailers and suppliers benefit from its value chain.

Mr Chait emphasized that the company’s future priorities will include deepening local partnerships, promoting economic inclusion, scaling sustainable production and maintaining consumer confidence.

Beyond its commercial operations, Coca-Cola Kwanza has invested in education support, youth empowerment programmes, environmental protection initiatives and waste-management partnerships.

These efforts, the company noted, reflect its long-term commitment to social impact and national development.