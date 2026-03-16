Coca-Cola Kwanza rewards top distributors with Tuk-Tuks to boost product distribution

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has awarded six Tuk-Tuks to its top-performing distributors as part of an incentive programme aimed at strengthening distribution networks and expanding access to its beverages across Tanzania.

The initiative, announced on March 16, recognises distributors who recorded the highest sales of Returnable Glass Bottles (RGB) during the fourth quarter of 2025 and across the entire year.

According to the company, four distributors were rewarded for achieving the highest RGB sales volumes during the final quarter of 2025, while two others received Tuk-Tuks for posting the best overall sales performance for the year.

The Tuk-Tuks are expected to help distributors expand delivery capacity and improve the availability of Coca-Cola products in retail outlets and local markets.

Speaking during the handover, David Chait, General Manager of Coca-Cola Kwanza, said the initiative reflects the company’s strategy of working closely with its distribution partners to drive growth and enhance customer service.

“For Coca-Cola Kwanza, partnering with our customers for growth means understanding and prioritising the needs of retailers and consumers by delivering value beyond simply selling beverages,” he said.

Mr Chait noted that the incentive programme was designed to encourage distributors to strengthen market execution by ensuring products are available at the right time, place and price.

The additional delivery vehicles will enable distributors to improve logistics and respond more efficiently to retail demand, particularly in fast-growing urban and peri-urban markets.

The company said supporting distributors with tools and insights to grow their businesses remains a key part of its customer-focused strategy.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the parent group of Coca-Cola Kwanza, has been expanding partnerships with retailers and wholesalers across the region to strengthen distribution and ensure consistent product availability.

Mr Chait added that initiatives such as the Tuk-Tuk incentive help build long-term partnerships with distributors across the retail ecosystem—from supermarkets and wholesalers to small neighbourhood shops and hospitality outlets.

He said the company remains committed to supporting its partners through tailored promotions, business insights and operational support aimed at strengthening the beverage value chain in Tanzania