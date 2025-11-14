Samia orders special commission to investigate October 29 election unrest in Tanzania

Dodoma.President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that her Government will establish a special commission to investigate the unrest that erupted on the day of the General Election on October 29, 2025 in order to determine the root cause of the disturbances.

The unrest, which resulted in loss of life, injuries, and damage to both public and private infrastructure, also led to the suspension of various activities.

President Samia made this declaration today, November 14, 2025 while addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania as part of the inauguration of the 13th Parliament.

She expressed her deep sorrow over the events of that day and called upon Members of Parliament and invited guests gathered in the House to rise for a one-minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives.

“Let us pray that God receives the souls of those who died in the unrest of October 29. I was personally deeply saddened by that incident, and I extend my condolences to all families who lost their loved ones. May God grant them rest, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

“For those who lost their property, we pray for strength and resilience.

The Government has taken the step of forming a commission to investigate what transpired so that we may understand the root cause of the problem.