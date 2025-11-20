Silent struggles: Why domestic workers need protection now

Dar es Salaam. Domestic workers are among the most essential yet least visible members of Tanzanian households; cleaning, cooking, caring for children and supporting the elderly.

However, reports show that behind these tasks lies a quiet struggle marked by low self-esteem, limited legal awareness, abuse and a deeply rooted societal perception that places them at the bottom of the labour chain.

Experts say these challenges are both emotional and structural, driven by inadequate regulation, weak enforcement and decades of neglect.

Recent efforts by the government, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Conservation, Hotels, Domestic and Allied Workers’ Union (Chodawu) are, however, helping to spotlight the hidden suffering in the sector.

Speaking in Arusha on November 18, Chodawu secretary general Saidi Wamba said self-doubt remains one of the biggest barriers to empowerment.

“Even with official government acknowledgement of their work, a lack of awareness about their rights persists among many domestic workers,” he said. “Some are unaware of the minimum wage, the terms of employment, and what constitutes fair treatment.”

In June, the government announced a revised minimum wage that included domestic workers for the first time in years, but many still do not know what they are legally entitled to.

“You must understand that no one will hand you your rights. You must claim them,” Mr Wamba stressed. “Knowledge is the starting point.”

To bridge these gaps, the ILO, in partnership with the government and Chodawu, selected 25 peer educators from six regions for a week-long training focused on labour laws, contracts, gender-based violence, entrepreneurship and occupational safety.

The aim was to build confidence and awareness among workers, enabling them to defend themselves from exploitation and share knowledge with others.

Project Coordinator for the ILO’s domestic workers’ initiative, Chiku Semfuko, said empowering workers from within their communities ensures that information reaches even those who cannot attend formal sessions.

“Peer educators become ambassadors who help others understand their rights,” she explained.

While legal awareness is vital, psychologists say emotional wounds often go unnoticed. Clinical psychologist Dr Esther Mlay told The Citizen that many domestic workers come from disadvantaged backgrounds marked by poverty, limited education and earlier experiences of exploitation.

“When a person grows up being told they are ‘less than’, their sense of worth becomes fragile,” she said. “This makes them more likely to accept mistreatment, underpayment and even abuse.”

She added that humiliation, insults and overwork can be as damaging as physical violence. For her, psychological empowerment must be at the centre of any long-term reform.

A sector still undervalued

With an estimated two million domestic workers, this is one of the country’s largest informal labour groups, yet it remains among the most undervalued. Many workers still lack written contracts, predictable working hours or clear job descriptions.

Principal of the Tanzania Labour College, Mr Hezron Kaaya, said many remain timid because they do not understand the labour system or how to negotiate their rights. Strengthening workers’ movements, he added, is essential for long-term protection.

Government efforts are also underway. Labour Education Officer at the Prime Minister’s Office and Coordinator of the Domestic Workers’ Desk, Ms Halima Suleiman, said her office is working to formalise the sector and change public attitudes.

“Many households still do not see domestic work as real employment,” she said. “This fuels mistreatment and underpayment.”

Through ILO-supported programmes, the ministry is educating both employers and workers about labour rights and responsibilities. She emphasised that domestic workers must be treated with dignity like any other employees.

Despite these reforms, vulnerabilities persist. Cases of sexual harassment, discrimination and unpaid wages continue to emerge. Chodawu has called for tighter enforcement of labour laws, mandatory contracts and increased awareness campaigns.

Mr Wamba believes the ultimate solution lies in education and confidence. “Workers must understand abuse, recognise their value and know how to report cases,” he said.