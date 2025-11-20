Varsities counting cost as academic calendar upheaval upends key plans

Dar es Salaam. Higher education institutions across Tanzania are counting the cost of the disrupted academic calendar, after weeks of political uncertainty linked to the October 29 General Election threw university schedules into disarray.

Administrators say the sudden shifts have unsettled strategic plans, interfered with operational budgets and derailed activities that typically define the close of the academic year.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Stella Maris Mtwara University College (STeMMUCo) public relations officer Gosso Mkubwa said the lingering uncertainty forced the institution into hurried reorganisation.

“We have been compelled to postpone or bring forward important events such as graduations, and we have had to reconvene internally to realign our strategies,” he said.

He added that even routine academic arrangements required emergency restructuring. “We have squeezed the April vacation and brought forward the memorandum examinations,” he noted, describing the decisions as both urgent and unavoidable.

The Muslim University of Morogoro (MUM) has navigated a similar dilemma. Student advisor Hassan Mohamed Issa said the disruption has broken an academic rhythm the institution has relied on for years.

“We did not expect to receive students of all levels; Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate, at the same time, unlike in previous years,” he said.

Major events such as the MUM Marathon, academic conferences and graduation ceremonies have either been postponed or significantly scaled down.

Student leaders have also been forced into crisis management. MUM student government president Hassan Yuda said several planned activities had to be cancelled altogether.

“There were seminars we organised, but we could not conduct them because some of the invited facilitators had allocated their time based on the earlier schedule.”

Beyond institutional restructuring, students themselves continue to struggle with academic uncertainty.

A second-year Veterinary Medicine student at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), Warda Salmini, said the long stay at home has put many learners at a disadvantage.

“We have been at home for a long time, and the study days will now be fewer, so it’s a challenge to cover everything,” she said.

On the economic impact, she added: “Some people stopped their activities expecting to return to campus on November 3.”

The Ministry of Education’s revised calendar, released on November 8, now requires first-year students to report on November 17 for orientation, while continuing students will return on November 24.

Officials said the changes were necessitated by the delays and confusion caused by election-day unrest.

Education experts warn that the disruptions may have a longer-lasting impact if institutions do not adopt recovery strategies.

A higher education analyst and former lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Joyce Mwingira, said universities must move swiftly to manage the learning deficit created by the upheaval.

“Such disruptions shrink contact hours, affect course progression and cause cognitive gaps among students who rely heavily on structured learning environments,” she noted.

“Universities should introduce academic cushioning mechanisms such as remedial sessions, extended library hours and flexible assessment timelines.”

She added that the emotional toll on students—many of whom were preparing for exams—cannot be overlooked.

“These uncertainties heighten anxiety, and without proper support systems, learners may struggle to adapt when classes resume.”

Institutions also face financial implications. Cancellations and delays often mean losses in operational revenue, especially for private universities.

An expert in education planning, Dr Kelvin Mhando, said the disruptions could strain institutional budgets already weakened by fluctuating enrolment numbers.

“When calendars shift abruptly, universities incur unforeseen costs—rescheduling logistics, renewing service contracts, and reorganising staff rotas,” he explained.

“For private institutions, even a short disruption can destabilise financial projections for an entire year.”