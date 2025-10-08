Karia, Hersi earn FIFA appointments

Dar es Salaam. The world football governing body, FIFA, has appointed three prominent Tanzanian football leaders to key international roles, a move that reflects the country’s growing influence in global football governance.

The Tanzanian trio appointed to these prestigious positions are Wallace Karia, President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and a member of the CAF Executive Committee; Hersi Said, President of Young Africans SC (Yanga) and also President of the African Clubs Association (ACA); and Neema Haji, Manager of the national women’s football team, Twiga Stars.

Their appointments signal FIFA’s recognition of Tanzania’s steady football development and the leadership qualities these individuals have demonstrated at both national and continental levels.

Karia has been named Vice Chairman of the FIFA Beach Soccer Committee, the body responsible for overseeing the global development and organization of beach soccer competitions.

His appointment underscores FIFA’s confidence in his administrative expertise, as well as his growing role in strengthening football governance across Africa. Under Karia’s leadership, Tanzania has made notable progress in both grassroots and professional football, and his presence on this global committee is expected to enhance the country’s influence in shaping international football policies.

Hersi Said has been appointed to the FIFA Club Competitions Committee, which is tasked with managing and structuring international club tournaments.

This role aligns closely with his experience in leading one of Tanzania’s most successful clubs, Yanga SC, as well as his position as ACA President, where he has championed the development of club football across the continent. Hersi’s insights into club management and competition structures are expected to contribute meaningfully to FIFA’s strategies for international club tournaments.

Meanwhile, Neema Haji joins the FIFA Women’s Competitions Committee, in recognition of her significant contributions to the growth of women’s football in Tanzania.

As manager of the Twiga Stars, Haji has been instrumental in elevating the team’s profile in regional and continental tournaments. Her appointment reflects FIFA’s acknowledgment of her dedication to developing female talent and promoting gender equity in the sport.

These appointments, effective for four years until 2029, represent a historic milestone for Tanzanian football. They not only highlight the leadership and expertise of Karia, Hersi, and Haji but also strengthen Tanzania’s voice in global football affairs.