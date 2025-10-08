Early voting sparks political debate ahead of Zanzibar elections

Unguja. The debate over early voting has taken centre stage in Zanzibar’s political landscape as the October 29, 2025 General Election draws closer, with political parties divided on whether the process strengthens or undermines electoral integrity.

This year’s polls will see voters elect the President of Zanzibar, Members of the House of Representatives, Members of Parliament, and councillors. According to the Zanzibar Election Act of 2018, the Isles will hold voting over two days on October 28 and 29, with the first day set aside for early voting.

The law stipulates that the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) will conduct early voting a day before the main election to enable those directly involved in managing the polls, including election officials and security officers, to cast their votes before undertaking official duties.

However, while ZEC maintains that early voting is clearly defined in law, the arrangement has divided opinion among political parties, with some hailing it as a practical solution and others denouncing it as a potential avenue for electoral malpractice.

ACT–Wazalendo opposes early voting

The opposition ACT–Wazalendo party has been one of the most vocal critics of early voting, arguing that the arrangement could be used to manipulate results.

Before the campaign season began, ACT–Wazalendo leaders had strongly objected to the idea and called for amendments to the electoral regulations to abolish the provision. The party had warned ZEC against proceeding with early voting, insisting it could compromise transparency.

However, as ZEC stood firm that it was simply implementing existing law, the party later softened its position, saying it would not boycott the election but would continue to express its dissatisfaction.

Party chairman and presidential candidate, Othman Masoud, has frequently criticised the concept during his campaign rallies, insisting that Zanzibar’s small size does not warrant the need for early voting.

“Early voting makes little sense in a small island like ours,” Mr Masoud told supporters at one of his rallies. “But if the government insists on going ahead, we will be there to accompany those participating and ensure fairness.”

He emphasised that the party’s goal was not confrontation, but vigilance to ensure that the process was free from irregularities.

CCM defends legality of early voting

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has dismissed ACT–Wazalendo’s claims, maintaining that early voting is legally sanctioned and clearly outlined in the Election Act passed by the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

The party has cautioned against any efforts by unauthorised individuals to interfere with the process on October 28, warning that such actions could be seen as an attempt to disrupt peace and order.

Speaking during a rally at Kidimni Bumbwini in North Unguja, CCM presidential candidate and Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, reiterated the party’s position that early voting is lawful and should be respected.

“I have begun hearing that some people are planning to escort early voters on that day,” said Dr Mwinyi. “That is a sign of provocation and a threat to peace. The law is clear about who is entitled to vote early. If anyone asks you to leave your homes that day, let them go alone.”

He urged political parties to focus on peaceful campaigning and to respect the electoral laws enacted by the country’s institutions.

ZEC clarifies legal basis

ZEC’s Director of Elections, Thabit Idarous Faina, reaffirmed that the Commission was acting strictly within the law and had already issued regulations governing early voting.

“The Zanzibar Electoral Commission Act clearly provides for early voting to be held a day before the general election. The Commission has issued the necessary regulations to ensure the process is conducted transparently and smoothly,” he said.

Mr Faina added that ZEC’s preparations were progressing well and that stakeholders had been fully briefed on how the early voting exercise would be conducted.

Other parties weigh in

The debate over early voting is not new. In previous election cycles, Agricultural Alliance for Farmers Party (AAFP) chairman, Said Soud Said, had even taken the matter to court, challenging the legality of a two-day voting process.

However, he has since changed his stance, saying the law is clear and that ZEC is merely implementing it.

“I have since dropped that position after realising that there is no need for confrontation. The law provides for early voting, and we must respect it. Those opposing it should understand that they are effectively defying the law,” Mr Soud said.

He added that any effort to remove early voting would require a formal legislative amendment through the House of Representatives, not political pressure. Similarly, National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) presidential candidate, Khamis Faki Mgau, has backed the process, saying that early voting is legitimate and helps facilitate participation among election workers and security officials.

“There is nothing wrong with early voting because it is conducted according to the law. Those who vote early are simply fulfilling their duty,” he said. ADA–TADEA presidential candidate, Juma Ali Khatib, echoed similar sentiments, noting that early voting contributes to orderly election management and that opposing it could be driven by “hidden political motives.”

He said: “The law allows it, so we should focus on ensuring that it is done fairly and transparently instead of politicising it.”