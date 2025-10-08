Dr Bashiru Ally: Samia’s tested leadership will keep Tanzania safe

Mwanza. Former CCM Secretary-General, Dr Bashiru Ally, has assured Tanzanians that the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, possesses the experience and resilience to steer the nation safely through challenges.

Speaking at Nyamagana Grounds in Mwanza on 8 October 2025, Dr Bashiru said President Hassan has faced significant trials and demonstrated her ability to overcome them. He urged citizens to place full confidence in her leadership ahead of the upcoming polls.

“Some people say that young people will destroy their country. I don’t understand them. Tanzanian youth cannot break their own nation,” he declared, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Dr Bashiru said that national unity, peace and stability must always be protected. He reminded voters that Tanzania remained steadfast even during the sudden passing of the late President John Magufuli, when Samia assumed the nation’s leadership.

“If our country has remained united, if CCM has stayed strong, and if peace and security have prevailed during a time of sudden change, then it is clear we are safe under her guidance,” he said.

He dismissed voices attempting to stir division and unrest. “These are distractions being orchestrated by a few. Let us not entertain anything that risks shaking the foundations of our peace.

Samia is a treasure of experience in leading during tough times. I have no doubt that the same Tanzanians who prayed for her and stood with her will now vote for her to continue guiding this country forward.”

Addressing the crowd, he added: “We must not lose focus. We must not encourage anything that takes us off track from nation-building. Samia is asking for your trust because she has been tested, and she has prevailed. With her, Tanzania will remain safe.”

Meanwhile, Arusha Urban parliamentary candidate Paul Makonda called on Tanzanians, particularly the youth, to support President Hassan and shield her from unwarranted attacks.

He recalled how a group of detractors had previously insulted the late President Magufuli, and are now targeting President Hassan despite her achievements.

“My brothers and sisters, when my late brother John Magufuli was president, there was a group that insulted him day and night. He has since passed on, and now the same group insults Samia. But where are you, Tanzanians, to defend her? Where are you, energetic youth, to stand with her?” he asked.

Makonda challenged critics operating from abroad who spread negativity on social media. “Most of them don’t even live here. Yesterday, they started attacking me online. But I tell them, leave Samia to lead this nation. If you want a fight, come and face Makonda. I am ready,” he said, drawing laughter and applause.

He stressed a rallying call ahead of the 29 October election: “On that day, I ask you all to go out and vote for Samia. Let us give her the mandate to continue building our nation.”