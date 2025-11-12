Zungu outlines key legislative priorities for 13th Parliament

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Azzan Zungu, has outlined his top legislative priorities for the 13th Parliament, including the long-standing quest for a new constitution.

Zungu, 73, the eighth top leader of the august House since independence, shared his plans for the new session, which opened here yesterday following his election by Members of Parliament (MPs) to succeed Dr Tulia Ackson.

Out of 383 MPs who cast their votes, 378 backed Zungu, who also serves as the MP for Ilala. He contested the post against five opposition candidates: Veronica Charles (NRA), Anitha Mgaya (NLD), Chrisant Ndege (DP), Ndonge Said Ndonge (AAFP), and Amin Yongo (ADC).

In his acceptance speech after being sworn in by House Clerk Baraka Leonard, Zungu pledged impartiality in running parliamentary sessions, vowing to adhere strictly to the constitution, laws, and standing orders.

“My office will be open at all times, and I shall welcome any queries on how best we can run parliamentary business,” he said, emphasising the need to strengthen the link between Parliament and Tanzanians.

Responding to a question from Tunduru North MP Ado Shaibu (ACT-Wazalendo) on pushing for the new constitution, Zungu said the agenda aligned with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s priorities for her second term.

“The President has made the constitution agenda a priority. As Speaker, I will ensure this quest is realised,” he said.

Calls for a new constitution have intensified among Tanzanians seeking improvements in governance, human rights, justice, and the rule of law.

Observers say its enactment will be a litmus test for both government and Parliament.

Commenting on Zungu’s new role, Shaibu said: “I am glad he pledged to lead a House that does justice to all and is ready to supervise the process for a new constitution.”

Hai MP Saasisha Mafuwe added that he was confident in Zungu’s leadership, noting the Speaker’s commitment to equality and inclusivity in Parliament.

About Zungu

Mussa Azzan Zungu is a CCM politician who has served in Parliament since 2005. He was Chairperson of Parliament from 2012 to 2021 and Deputy Speaker from 2022 until his election as Speaker of the 13th Parliament.

He also served as Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security for more than 16 years and has worked under four different Speakers, gaining extensive parliamentary and administrative experience.

Internationally, Zungu has represented the Tanzanian Parliament in the ACP–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, led the Tanzania Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), and participated in study visits to over 23 countries.