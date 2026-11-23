Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to host the World CEO Summit Africa 2026, bringing together about 1,000 delegates from more than 36 countries for discussions on investment, business growth and Africa’s economic transformation.

The two-day summit will take place on November 26 and 27, 2026, at Sea Cliff Court Hotel & Luxury Apartments in Dar es Salaam. It is being organised by South Africa-based Global CEO Institute in partnership with CEO Roundtable Kenya.

Held under the theme “Connecting Leadership, Capital and Policy for Africa’s Transformation,” the summit will bring together chief executive officers, board chairpersons, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to explore ways of improving access to capital and expanding businesses into new markets.

According to the organisers, the programme will feature leadership discussions, investor meetings and business networking sessions, providing participants with opportunities to establish partnerships and explore investment prospects.

The summit is expected to attract 120 international investors, including venture capital investors from Switzerland, as well as more than 100 speakers, panellists and moderators.

Organisers have set a target of attracting at least 280 companies and 40 media organisations, while seeking to facilitate business deals worth more than $230 million.

For Tanzanian businesses, the event is expected to provide a platform to showcase investment projects to international investors and connect with potential business partners from across East Africa and beyond.

The gathering is also expected to generate economic opportunities for local businesses, particularly hotels, restaurants, transport operators and event service providers, through spending by visiting delegates.

The organisers said preparations for the summit had reached 95 per cent, expressing confidence that the event would take place as scheduled.