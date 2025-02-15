Deloitte partnership strengthens TEHAMA Awards

Dar es Salaam. The TEHAMA Awards 2025 has secured a major milestone in its mission to drive digital transformation in Tanzania through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deloitte.

This partnership is set to enhance governance, credibility, and evaluation standards, ensuring the awards maintain their position as a premier platform for ICT excellence.

Announced by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, alongside SoftVentures, the ICT Commission, and the Tanzania Internet Service Providers Association (TISPA), on February 15, 2025, the MoU formalises Deloitte’s role in providing advisory oversight, supporting governance practices, and contributing industry insights to shape Tanzania’s digital economy.

Deloitte’s involvement is expected to introduce international best practices in risk management, evaluation methodologies, and transparency within the TEHAMA Awards.

Senior Consultant at Deloitte Tanzania, Ms Suzana Patrick, emphasised the firm's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable digital growth.

“Deloitte is honoured to collaborate with TEHAMA Awards 2025 in recognising and celebrating ICT excellence in Tanzania. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering innovation, good governance, and sustainable digital growth,” she said.

Director General of the ICT Commission, Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga, highlighted that the collaboration reinforces the commitment to ensuring integrity in the awards’ selection process.

“Strong governance and transparency are essential in recognising true excellence in the ICT sector. This collaboration ensures that innovation, impact, and integrity remain at the core of these awards as we celebrate those shaping Tanzania’s digital future,” he stated.

Record nominations signal growth of ICT sector





The TEHAMA Awards 2025 has seen unprecedented participation, with 380 nominations across 10 categories and strong engagement in 21 of 22 sub-categories.

Key nomination areas include ICT applications in education, finance, and healthcare, as well as emerging technologies, cybersecurity innovation, and data protection best practices.

With growing recognition, the awards catalyse digital transformation, aligning with Tanzania’s ambition to strengthen its ICT sector and position itself as a regional technology hub.

The event, scheduled for February 21, 2025, in Arusha, will celebrate outstanding contributions in both public and private sectors.