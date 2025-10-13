Madina begins hunt for glory at East Africa Swing in Nairobi

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top lady golfer, Madina Idd, begins her quest for silverware today in the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at the prestigious Royal Nairobi Golf Club in Kenya.

The high-profile tournament, part of the Sunshine Development Tour calendar, brings together elite golfers from across the region for three days of intense competition.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Madina said she is well-prepared for the challenge, which features some of East Africa’s finest female golfers in a 54-hole stroke play format.

“I’m in good shape and ready to face any challenge,” said Madina, who recently won the Vodacom Tanzania Open in the women’s category. “My goal is to prove my worth in this event and hopefully win another trophy outside my country.”

Madina, who has consistently maintained her position as Tanzania’s top female golfer, expressed her excitement about representing the nation once again.

“It’s always an honour to represent Tanzania in international tournaments,” she added. “Events like the East Africa Swing help us test our game against top players while strengthening regional golf ties. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance in Nairobi.”

Over the years, Madina has played a key role in raising the profile of women’s golf in Tanzania through her outstanding performances in both local and international competitions.

Her participation in the Sunshine Development Tour underscores the growing recognition of Tanzanian golfers on the continental stage.

The East Africa Swing is one of the key stages in the Sunshine Development Tour calendar, offering golfers the chance to earn ranking points, sharpen their skills, and compete on a professional platform that feeds into one of Africa’s premier golf circuits.

The event is recognized by both the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) systems.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club, one of East Africa’s oldest and most scenic courses, will host the tournament. Known for its lush fairways and challenging layout, the venue promises an exciting contest as top male and female professionals compete for honours and valuable ranking points.