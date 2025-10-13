Simbu, foreign runners for Serengeti Safari Marathon

Mwanza. The breathtaking landscapes of the Serengeti will once again echo with the rhythm of running shoes as the eighth edition of the Serengeti Safari Marathon brings together athletes, environmentalists, and tourists in a powerful celebration of sport, sustainability, and tourism.

The event, scheduled for November 15 at Ndabaka, Serengeti in Mara Region, is set to attract both local and elite foreign runners from Kenya and other African nations.

Participants will compete in the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km, and 5km fun run categories.

Related Sports Arusha to host inaugural Cape to Cairo marathon next month

More than 2,000 local and international athletes are expected to take part in the race, competing not just for medals and records—but also for a greener planet.

Among those expected to light up the event is Tokyo World Marathon champion Alphonce Simbu, who will headline the elite lineup and inspire upcoming runners with his presence and performance.

Serengeti Safari Marathon Director Timothy Mdinka said the marathon goes far beyond the spirit of competition, its heartbeat lies in promoting responsible tourism, environmental stewardship, and local economic empowerment.

“Each registered participant will receive at least five tree seedlings to plant anywhere they wish, especially in areas affected by deforestation,” said Mdinka.

“Through our Go Green Campaign, in partnership with the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), we’re promoting sustainable tourism that gives back to nature. Every runner will get a race jersey and more than five tree seedlings,” he added.

This year’s theme, “Tourism Connects,” has already drawn an overwhelming response, with over 65 percent of participation tickets sold—including 200 purchased during the launch.

Mdinka noted that the improved prize packages, quality medals, and rising international participation, particularly from Kenya, have elevated the event’s profile and excitement.

UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Amon Manyama underscored the marathon’s wider environmental and social significance.

“UNDP remains committed to supporting initiatives that protect Tanzania’s natural resources, ensuring they continue to benefit communities today and for generations to come,” he said.

Representing the Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Ilemela District Commissioner Amiri Mkalipa applauded the marathon’s creative approach in linking sports, tourism, and conservation.

“There can be no tourism without conservation. Giving tree seedlings to runners is a brilliant idea—this event is not just a race; it’s a statement of care for our environment,” he said.