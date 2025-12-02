District medical officer, two health workers suspended after a patient is raped

Among other issues, the visit followed a series of disturbing reports involving some health personnel providing poor-quality services to citizens, including the rape case that occurred on November 24, 2025.
Tabora. Three health workers, including the District Medical Officer of Urambo, have been suspended, while two others continue to face questioning following an incident in which a patient was allegedly raped by a clinician, alongside other acts of professional negligence.
The directive was issued on December 1, 2025 by the Tabora Regional Commissioner, Paul Chacha, during a special security committee visit to Urambo District.
