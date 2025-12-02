District medical officer, two health workers suspended after a patient is raped

Tabora. Three health workers, including the District Medical Officer of Urambo, have been suspended, while two others continue to face questioning following an incident in which a patient was allegedly raped by a clinician, alongside other acts of professional negligence.

The directive was issued on December 1, 2025 by the Tabora Regional Commissioner, Paul Chacha, during a special security committee visit to Urambo District.

Among other issues, the visit followed a series of disturbing reports involving some health personnel providing poor-quality services to citizens, including the rape case that occurred on November 24, 2025.

The decision to suspend the officials comes just a day after the Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, ordered firm action against the perpetrator of the assault.