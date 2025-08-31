Dr Nchimbi promises development for Tarime as CCM factions are dissolved

Tarime. CCM vice-presidential candidate Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi has pledged major development for Nyamongo residents in Tarime District, as party leaders dissolved internal factions formed during the race for the Tarime Rural parliamentary seat.

Speaking at campaign rallies on Sunday, 31 August 2025, Dr Nchimbi said the CCM government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to upgrade four key roads to tarmac and expand health, education, and water services across the district.

He told residents that the past five years had brought significant progress and promised faster development in the next term.

Dr Nchimbi highlighted achievements under the previous MP, Mwita Waitara, who is also seeking re-election: Nyamwaga Hospital has improved, health centres have risen from six to 11, dispensaries from 31 to 50, mother-and-child health facilities from 37 to 62, primary schools from 137 to 162, secondary schools from 38 to 54, and classrooms from 637 to 1,043.

“These developments are visible to everyone, whether you support us or not,” he said to cheers.

He added that access to clean water has increased from 51 percent to 73 percent, while rural electrification grew from 68 percent to 88 percent.

Looking ahead, Dr Nchimbi said: “Within five years, dispensaries will rise from 50 to 70. Health centres will increase from 11 to 20, and access to safe water will reach 95 percent.”

He also promised road construction would be prioritised, naming projects and their lengths: Tarime–Mgumu (87 km), Mogabiri–Nyamongo (25 km), Tarime–Mobagiri (9.3 km), and Nyamongo–Mgumu (45 km).

“President Samia, MPs, councillors, and I are ready to serve. On the 29th, choose us with your votes,” he urged.

Parliamentary contest

The rallies addressed factions formed during the Tarime Rural parliamentary race. In the 4 August 2025 party primaries, Mwita Waitara led with 4,504 votes, followed by Edward Machage (2,303), Nyambari Nyangwine (1,698), Simon Chacha (967), and Deadatus Waikama (116).

Tarime CCM District Chairman Daudi Ngicho said the party had resolved internal differences, including those between himself and Waitara.

“Those relaying messages between Waitara and me should know the matter is settled. We are united in seeking CCM’s victory,” Ngicho said, urging members to campaign respectfully.

Mara Regional CCM Chairman Patrick Chandi welcomed the move, calling it a step towards party unity and electoral success.

CCM’s focus on citizens

CCM Organisational Secretary Issa Gavu Ussi said the party differs from others in its long-standing focus on addressing citizens’ needs since 1977, unlike other parties that often prioritise positions and power.

“Tarime’s development today is vastly different from ten years ago. Citizens should continue to trust the party and vote for progress,” Gavu said.

Msigwa’s endorsement

CCM veteran and former Chadema committee member Rev Peter Msigwa praised President Samia for achievements over the past four years and urged voters to back the party on 29 October to ensure continued development.

“From roads to agriculture, health, and electricity, Mama Samia has delivered across the country. Give her another five years to do even more,” he said, prompting cheers from the crowd.