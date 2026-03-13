EAIF 2026 set to empower youth innovators in digital economy

Dar es Salaam. The 2026 East Africa Investment Forum (EAIF 2026) is expected to provide a major platform for young innovators and technology entrepreneurs, while bringing together stakeholders to discuss policies and strategies aimed at expanding the digital economy in the East African region.

The forum, scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam on March 26–27, 2026, will convene stakeholders from the financial technology (fintech) sector, investors, policymakers, technology innovators and entrepreneurs to explore ways of accelerating digital sector growth and increasing investment across the region.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Friday, March 13, 2026, during the introduction of Vodacom Tanzania and its mobile money service M-Pesa as partners of the event, the Secretary General of the Tanzania Fintech Association (Tafina), Mr Shadrack Kamenya, said the forum will serve as an important platform for policy discussions and investment dialogue within the fintech industry.

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“EAIF 2026 aims to bring together various stakeholders to discuss policies and strategies that will enable the growth of fintech and attract more investment in the East African region,” said Mr Kamenya.

A representative of Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Buberwa Mukurasi, said the company’s participation in the forum is intended to create opportunities for young people to learn, exchange ideas and build partnerships with investors and other players in the technology sector.

“We believe young people have a major role to play in the digital economic revolution. Through this forum, they will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations, learn from industry experts and build networks that can help them grow their businesses,” he said.

Participants are also expected to identify new investment opportunities, strengthen collaboration between the private sector and government, and develop strategies aimed at expanding access to financial services for more citizens.

The forum is further expected to spark new technological ideas that will enable young people to create jobs for themselves, grow digital businesses and stimulate employment in an economy that is rapidly evolving due to technological advancement.

According to the quarterly statistics report for 2025 released by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Vodacom held a 31.5 percent share of the country’s mobile communications market as of September 2025.

Tafina’s Public Relations Manager, Ms Juliet Kiluwa, said the forum will feature expert panel discussions, business networking sessions and strategic dialogues on the growth of the fintech sector.

She added that the event will also help connect development projects with funding opportunities through technology, innovation and cross-sector collaboration.

Currently, Tafina has more than 80 members forming a network of fintech service providers in Tanzania.