EU-backed project transforms lives of small-scale miners in Tanzania

Dodoma. Small-scale miners engaged in construction and industrial minerals across Singida, Dodoma, Morogoro, and Tanga regions are set to benefit from a transformative capacity-building project focused on legal awareness and workplace safety.

The initiative, funded by the European Union (EU) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was officially launched in early April 2025.

It is being implemented through a partnership between UNDP, the Foundation for Development of Small-Scale Mining in Tanzania (FADEV), and regional mining offices.

Speaking on the project’s progress on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, FADEV Programme Officer, Ms Rehema Mkuli, said the primary goal is to equip miners with essential knowledge on mining laws, safe extraction practices, and occupational health and safety standards.

She noted that many small-scale construction mineral miners have long operated without proper guidance, a situation that has led to frequent accidents and environmental degradation.

The project, she explained, is designed to reach miners directly at their worksites.

“We have deliberately targeted this group because it has been overlooked for a long time, despite comprising a large number of young people. We want them to understand their rights, comply with the law, and work more safely,” she said.

Beyond legal and safety training, the project also offers education on record-keeping for production and income, alongside financial literacy programmes aimed at improving miners’ earnings and economic stability.

Additionally, participants receive basic geological training to help them identify viable construction mineral deposits, a move intended to reduce unproductive and haphazard mining practices.

A strong emphasis has also been placed on safety measures, particularly the construction of secure mining pits, especially in areas close to residential communities.

This is considered critical in preventing accidents and protecting nearby populations, particularly during the rainy season.