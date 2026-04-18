India summons Iran's ambassador after its vessels in Strait of Hormuz are fired at

New Delhi. India has summoned Iran’s ambassador following a shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged vessels in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over maritime security and regional tensions.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had called in Iran’s envoy in New Delhi to convey its “deep concern” after the vessels came under fire while attempting to transit the narrow waterway earlier on Saturday.

According to officials, the Indian Foreign Secretary met the ambassador and formally protested the incident, urging Tehran to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and facilitate the smooth passage of India-bound vessels through the strait.

Reports indicate that at least two vessels flying the Indian flag were targeted during the episode, with one identified as a crude oil tanker. Despite the gunfire, crew members were reported safe, although the incident has heightened alarm over the risks faced by merchant shipping in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, handling a significant share of global energy supplies. Any disruption in the corridor has immediate implications for international trade and energy markets.

The latest incident comes amid escalating tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Western allies, which has seen periodic restrictions and security threats in the waterway. Iranian forces have in recent weeks tightened control over the strait, with multiple reports of vessels being warned, turned back or fired upon.

India, which relies heavily on crude oil imports passing through the strait, has repeatedly emphasised the need for safe and uninterrupted maritime navigation. Officials said New Delhi had called on Iran to resume normal facilitation of shipping and uphold international norms governing freedom of navigation.

The diplomatic move underscores the seriousness with which India views the incident, as it seeks assurances that its commercial vessels and seafarers will not be exposed to further risk in the volatile region.