Tanzania announces new fares after fuel prices increase

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has announced new fare structures for long-distance buses, commuter buses (daladala), ride-hailing taxis and motorcycle taxis.

The new rates were published in a Government Gazette notice on Friday, April 17, 2026, and will take effect 14 days after publication.

Latra said the adjustments aim to reflect the current cost of providing transport services while balancing the interests of operators and the affordability for commuters.

The regulator noted that the changes were made under Section 19 of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Act, which mandates it to set and review transport fares and charges.

Under the new structure, fares for long-distance buses will depend on the type of service and road conditions. Passengers using ordinary buses will pay Sh57.93 per kilometre on tarmac roads and Sh66.62 per kilometre on gravel roads, while semi-luxury buses will charge Sh74.18 per kilometre on tarmac roads.

For commuter buses, the minimum fare for journeys of up to 10 kilometres has been increased from Sh600 to Sh700. Fares will rise progressively with distance, reaching Sh1,500 for trips between 36 and 40 kilometres, up from Sh1,400.

Students will continue to pay a flat fare of Sh200 regardless of the distance travelled.

For ride-hailing taxi services, Latra has set fare ranges rather than fixed charges. For trips of up to one kilometre, passengers will pay between Sh4,000 and Sh5,000, with a base fare ranging from Sh1,100 to Sh1,200.

The per-kilometre charge has been set at between Sh1,100 and Sh1,300, while the per-minute charge ranges from Sh120 to Sh150.

Additional charges include a waiting fee of up to three percent, a commission of between 10 and 20 percent, and a Latra levy of between 0.5 and one percent.