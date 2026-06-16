Exim Bank, Africarriers partner to expand vehicle financing access

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania and Africarriers have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to vehicle financing for individuals, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients across the country.

The collaboration will enable both new and existing Exim Bank customers to access financing for a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, including brands such as Jetour, Eicher, Sany and JAC Motors, through flexible repayment arrangements and reduced upfront costs.

Under the arrangement, customers will be able to finance vehicle purchases with a down payment of between 20 and 30 percent and repay the balance over a period of up to 72 months. Payments to vehicle suppliers will be made directly by the bank to facilitate the purchasing process.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam on June 16, 2026, Exim Bank Chief Financial Officer, Mr Shani Kinswaga, said the partnership reflects the bank’s efforts to provide practical financial solutions that support personal mobility, business growth and economic development.

“At Exim Bank, we continuously seek innovative ways to empower our customers and support their aspirations. This partnership with Africarriers enables us to offer convenient and flexible vehicle financing solutions that help individuals and businesses acquire reliable transport while preserving financial resources for other priorities,” he said.

Mr Kinswaga noted that the facility targets a broad customer base, including salaried employees, entrepreneurs, business owners, high-net-worth individuals, SMEs and corporate organisations seeking dependable transport solutions without placing undue pressure on their working capital.

He said improved access to vehicle financing is expected to enhance productivity, support business expansion and contribute to increased economic activity across the country.

Africarriers Group Director of Finance, Mr Mustafa Rashid, said the partnership combines the company’s extensive vehicle portfolio with Exim Bank’s financing capabilities to make vehicle ownership more accessible to Tanzanians.

Head of Sales at Africarriers Limited Mohamed Ladha (Left), explains further the quality of vehicles to the Management, Staff and Customers of Exim Bank Tanzania after the signing of a partnership agreement between Africarriers and Exim Bank Tanzania, aimed at financing and facilitating the purchase of vehicles for individuals, entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as various institutions in the country through loans with favourable repayment terms. The event was witnessed by Exim Bank Tanzania's Chief Finance Officer, Shani Kinswaga (fourth from right), Exim Bank Tanzania's Head of Marketing and Communications, Stanley Kafu (fifth from right), and Africarriers Ltd's Managing Director, Mr Fidahussein Rashid (third from left), in Dar es Salaam on June 16, 2026.

“This partnership marks an important step in our mission to provide accessible and reliable vehicle solutions to Tanzanians. Together with Exim Bank, we are offering customers practical and affordable financing options that will make vehicle ownership more achievable while supporting business growth and economic development,” he said.

The partnership is expected to broaden access to mobility solutions for individuals, families and businesses by enabling customers to acquire vehicles through affordable financing arrangements.

Exim Bank customers have been encouraged to visit the bank’s branches and Africarriers showrooms nationwide to explore available financing packages and vehicle options.

Established in 1997, Exim Bank Tanzania is one of the country’s leading financial institutions, with operations in Comoros, Djibouti, Uganda and Ethiopia. The bank provides a range of financial services through its branch network and digital banking platforms.