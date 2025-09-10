Exim Bank, GF Automobile partner to simplify vehicle ownership in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania has entered into a strategic partnership with GF Trucks & Automobile Limited aimed at easing access to vehicles for individuals and businesses through affordable and flexible financing options.

The initiative, unveiled in Dar es Salaam, seeks to reduce barriers to vehicle ownership by allowing customers to acquire brand-new cars with minimal upfront costs and repayment periods of up to six years.

Exim Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shani Kinswaga, said the collaboration goes beyond traditional banking to provide practical solutions that respond to the everyday needs of Tanzanians.

“At Exim Bank, our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Through this partnership with GF Automobile, acquiring a vehicle has never been easier. From financing to registration and insurance, everything is handled seamlessly so our clients can walk in with a need and walk out with a solution,” he said.

The arrangement is designed to provide end-to-end convenience. Customers no longer need to deal with multiple service providers as the two institutions will jointly manage the entire acquisition process — from loan approval and vehicle supply to registration, insurance, and delivery.

GF Automobile representative Mr. Mujtaba Karmali said the partnership delivers real value to customers who have long been constrained by high upfront costs.

“By combining our high-quality Hyundai and Mahindra vehicles with Exim’s flexible financing, we are making ownership a reality for more Tanzanians. This empowers individuals and businesses while supporting mobility and economic growth,” he said.

The collaboration targets a wide spectrum of clients, from individuals seeking personal vehicles to SMEs and large corporates that require reliable transport solutions without straining working capital.

For Exim Bank, the initiative reinforces its position as a financial institution that delivers beyond banking services, while for GF Automobile, it expands market reach by leveraging Exim’s extensive customer base.