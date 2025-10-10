Experts: Fix skills mismatch key to realising Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam. Economic and development experts have emphasised that addressing the skills mismatch is crucial to achieving Vision 2050, which aims to transform Tanzania into a $1 trillion economy with a per capita income of $7,000.

Speaking at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Conference 2025 in Iringa yesterday, experts from higher learning institutions noted that recent improvements to the national education curriculum could steer the country towards Vision 2050 (Dira 2050) provided there is greater investment in learning infrastructure and qualified teaching staff.

The conference, jointly organised by Ruaha Catholic University (RUCU) and the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC), was held under the theme: Vision 2050: Are we building an inclusive economy?

PPPC executive director, David Kafulila, said the global economy rests on four pillars: geographical location, natural resources, diplomacy, and human resources.









“Quality human capital is key for building Tanzania’s economy, as sustainability depends more on skilled personnel than natural endowments,” he said.

He highlighted the long-standing mismatch between classroom knowledge and market needs.

He added that government initiatives, including free education and student loan schemes for mid-level colleges, are being implemented to bridge the gap between skills and employment.

RUCU Vice Chancellor, Sister Prof Chrispine Lekule, said education reforms will guide the country towards its development targets if effectively implemented.

“Most schools and colleges lack adequate facilities for practical training. Teachers must also be prepared for competency-based teaching, which is prioritised in the new curriculum,” she said.

Senior RUCU lecturer, Dr Isdore Minani, noted that Tanzania scores 0.39 on the Human Capital Index, meaning today’s youth will achieve only 39 percent of their productive potential.

“Vision 2050 requires skilled human capital, and more investment is urgently needed,” he said.

Daima Associates chairman, Prof Samuel Wangwe, highlighted priority sectors under Dira 2050, including agriculture, industry, mining, sports, creative industries, finance, and tourism.

He stressed that inclusive PPP arrangements are essential to support these sectors, reduce government borrowing, and improve infrastructure.

Speakers agreed that public-private partnerships remain vital for national development.

They highlighted that PPPs are collaborative arrangements, not privatisation, and allow private-sector co-financing of projects, while enabling closer alignment between education, skills, and market needs.

Experts further called for stronger ethics in education, improved communication on PPPs, and inclusive participation to enhance accountability and impact.

Participants also agreed that boosting productivity, modernising agriculture, and expanding access to technology and financing are key to creating an inclusive economy and tackling youth unemployment, paving the way for a competitive and sustainable Tanzania by 2050.

Sharing further clarification on addressing skills mismatch, Prof Lekule emphasised that quality education is the engine of change, noting that Tanzania cannot achieve its Vision 2050 goals without it.

She said Tanzania requires critical thinkers, skilled innovators, and leaders of integrity to drive sustainable economic growth.

“Universities must lead social transformation through research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration with other sectors,” she said.

“Education and research should deliver solutions to Tanzania’s social and economic challenges. For Vision 2050 to succeed, transformation must start from the grassroots to the tertiary education levels,” she added.

Prof Lekule urged stronger public-private partnerships and curricula that integrate innovation, science, technology, vocational training, and gender equality.

She insisted that investment in teachers, infrastructure, research, and skills transfer is vital.

“Educators should be role models, and young people must see education as a tool for national service. Education is central to our future,” she insisted, urging collective action to build a skilled, innovative, and prosperous Tanzania.

Substantiating the significance of Tanzania’s geographical position, resources, and diplomacy to drive growth, Mr Kafulila said Tanzania’s strategic position as a gateway to several landlocked countries presents substantial economic opportunities.

He said over the past three decades, the government has invested heavily in infrastructure to capitalise on this advantage.

He stressed that key projects include the expansion of Dar es Salaam Port, generating nearly 40 percent of national revenue, and upgrading roads and bridges.

“In the last four years alone, gravel roads have grown from 24,000 to 44,000 kilometres, while tarmac roads rose from 13,200 to 15,300 kilometres. Despite progress, Tanzania’s vast size, larger than half of East Africa combined, remains a logistical challenge,” he said.

Mr Kafulila noted that the country can harness its abundant natural resources to accelerate growth, with results already evident.

He said that since 2021, the contribution of artisanal miners to the economy has doubled from 20 percent to 40 percent, enhancing inclusivity.

“Tourism earnings surged from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $4 billion last year, creating 1.5 million jobs and increasing tour operators from 2,800 to 3,700. Irrigated land expanded from 500,000 to 980,000 hectares, boosting agricultural productivity,” said Mr Kafulila.

He said a fertiliser plant has been built in Dodoma with a capacity of one million tonnes to meet national demand.

“Meat-processing factories have risen from three to seven, while mineral processing plants increased from three to nine, creating more jobs and enhancing industrial capacity,” he insisted.

Explaining why diplomacy was a growth engine, Mr Kafulila said diplomatic stability is crucial for economic growth, with global trade depending on robust engagement.

“Tanzania’s trade surged from $17 billion in 2021 to over $32 billion in 2024, driven by strategic diplomacy. Dar es Salaam Port’s capacity rose from 17 million tonnes in 2021 to 30 million tonnes in 2024, improving efficiency,” he told the conference.

Furthermore, he said securing development loans has been pivotal, noting that despite rising debt, the gains are evident in infrastructure, including roads, major bridges such as the Magufuli Bridges, and the Sh270 billion Kilwa Fishing Port — the largest in East and Central Africa.

He said transmission lines expanded from 6,000 km over six decades to 8,000 km in three years, a 30 percent increase.

According to him, power generation rose from 1,700 MW to over 4,000 MW, making Tanzania East Africa’s leader.

With a debt-to-GDP ratio of 46 percent, below Kenya’s 70 percent and Rwanda’s 71 percent, and credit ratings of B+ from Moody’s and Fitch, the government aims for a $1 trillion economy by 2050.