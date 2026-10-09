Family of woman allegedly shot dead by husband bars his relatives from mourning at home

Hai. The family of Jane Urassa, who was allegedly shot dead by her husband, Laurent Kweka, has told relatives from her husband’s family to stay away from their home during the mourning period, saying they will meet at church for the burial.

The body of Jane, 46, arrived at her family’s home in Nkuu Sinde village, Machame Mashariki Ward, Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, on Friday, October 9, 2026. She will be buried at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) cemetery in Nkuu Kati.

Speaking at the family home, the family spokesperson, Judika Urassa, thanked mourners for turning up to offer their condolences but urged them to refrain from discussing matters they did not know about the death.

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He said relatives from the Kweka family would not be allowed to remain at the home and would instead meet the bereaved family at church during the burial service.

“On behalf of the Urassa family, we thank God for the way you have come to stand with us. I ask everyone not to say anything about this death. You do not know who the person sitting next to you is,” he said.

Mr Urassa insisted that the family’s instructions should be respected, warning mourners against spreading information they could not verify.

“People from the Kweka family, we will meet at church for the burial. I mean what I say, and I want everyone to understand. Do not speak too much about things you do not know. We are praying to God for Jane,” he said.

He added: “That is why we have said no to the Kweka family staying here. We will meet at church. If I have said anything wrong, please forgive me.”

Mr Urassa also said the family would not have a session for condolence messages at the burial service. Instead, the pastor would preach before mourners were allowed to view the body and pay their final respects.

“As a family, we will not have a programme for condolence speeches. The pastor will preach, and we will view the body as usual,” he said.

Jane, a resident of Senzele Street in Bunju B, Dar es Salaam, died on October 1, 2026, after allegedly being shot by her husband, Laurent Kweka, in the early hours of the morning.