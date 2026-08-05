Farmers offered verification tool to combat fake seeds in new campaign

Mwanza. Farmers can now protect themselves against the rampant influx of counterfeit seeds following the rollout of a digital verification system designed to authenticate seed quality before planting.

The system was unveiled on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, during the launch of the national ‘Dekalb Mafanikio Shambani’ campaign in Mwanza City.

Organised by Bayer East Africa in partnership with the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (Tosci), the initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity and safeguard national food security.

Speaking at the launch, the Bayer Tanzania managing director, Mr Mwinyi Sango, described the campaign as a major milestone in tackling fake seed distribution, which has long undermined farmers' yields and economic stability.

He explained that under the new scheme, seed packages feature a scratch-off panel concealing a unique code.

Farmers can instantly verify product authenticity by dialling *148*52*code# on their mobile phones before purchasing or planting.

“We observed that many farmers purchase seeds without verifying their authenticity, allowing the counterfeit seed trade to thrive. Through this campaign, we aim to transform farmer habits and ensure every seed lot is authenticated before use,” said Mr Sango.

To encourage adoption, the four-month initiative includes an incentive scheme offering prizes, including pick-up trucks, motorcycles, and mobile phones, to farmers who verify their seed codes through the short code.

The Tosci Lake Zone manager, Mr Ayoub Mshema, reiterated the agency's commitment to seed quality control, noting that involving farmers directly in digital verification will drastically curb the circulation of sub-standard inputs.

“This campaign will motivate farmers to take an active role in seed quality assurance. Eliminating the purchase of uncertified seeds is critical to expanding the adoption of genuine, high-yielding varieties across Tanzania,” said Mr Mshema.

Concurring with the sentiment, Bayer’s head of partnerships in Africa, Mr Vitalis Wafula, emphasized that high-quality seeds remain the foundation of profitable agriculture and sustainable economic growth.

Local agricultural inputs distributor, Ms Magreth Zacharia, noted that field visits across Lake Zone regions revealed strong farmer demand for certified inputs to increase crop margins.

Relating his personal experience, a maize farmer from Sengerema District, Mr Magoli Daudi, recalled how fake seeds nearly destroyed his livelihood.