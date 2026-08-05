Global conflicts, climate crisis top agenda as Tanzania hosts IPU assembly

Arusha. Global conflicts, climate change, the rising cost of living, and strategies for building inclusive economies will dominate discussions at the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled to take place in Arusha from October 5 to 9, 2026.

The gathering comes as the world continues to grapple with complex geopolitical and environmental challenges requiring stronger international cooperation, including escalating armed conflicts, severe climate impacts, rapid digital transformation, and the need to reinforce democratic governance.

Held under the theme "Strengthening good governance and empowering communities through inclusion, trust, and opportunities for all," the assembly is expected to bring together approximately 2,000 parliamentary leaders and delegates from 183 member nations.

Participants will deliberate on collective strategies to address pressing global issues through parliamentary diplomacy, structured dialogue, and multilateral cooperation.

Speaking to journalists in Arusha on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the Tanzania National Assembly Speaker, Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, said the country is fully prepared to host the historic gathering, to be officially opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on October 5, 2026.

Mr Zungu noted that the meeting will attract Speakers of Parliament, lawmakers, parliamentary staff, diplomats, heads of international and regional organisations, development partners, civil society representatives, academics, and journalists from across the globe.

In addition to discussions on democratic governance, delegates will examine key topics including international peace and security, climate action, digital governance, artificial intelligence (AI), the inclusion of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, economic resilience, and the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We believe these discussions will make a significant contribution to identifying practical solutions to the challenges facing the world today, particularly climate change, international conflicts, and the rising cost of living," said Mr Zungu.

"The assembly will also demonstrate the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in building consensus and strengthening cooperation among nations," he added.

Furthermore, Mr Zungu said hosting the assembly is a major honour for Tanzania and reflects the confidence the international parliamentary community reposes in the nation, recognising its enduring contribution to peace, democracy, and diplomatic engagement.

He highlighted that the assembly will be presided over by Tanzanian lawmaker Dr Tulia Ackson, who currently serves as the President of the IPU.

Beyond its political and diplomatic significance, the summit is expected to stimulate the local economy, driving revenue in tourism, aviation, transport, hospitality, and service industries.

"It will also provide Tanzania with a premier platform to showcase its top tourist attractions, rich cultural heritage, and attractive investment opportunities to visitors from around the globe," remarked Mr Zungu.