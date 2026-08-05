Mwigulu urges use of research to boost productivity, markets and food security

Morogoro. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said Tanzania cannot transform its agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors without investing in research, noting that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government has allocated substantial funds to support research aimed at increasing productivity, expanding markets and strengthening food security.

Speaking after touring pavilions at the Eastern Zone Nanenane agricultural exhibitions on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Dr Nchemba urged agricultural institutions, including the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari) and Sokoine University of Agriculture (Sua), to invest in research and translate their findings into practical results for the agricultural sector.

He said the agricultural sector had grown rapidly and created more employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

However, he urged young Tanzanians to participate fully in the sector and abandon the perception that agriculture is an occupation for older people.

“Modern agriculture is no longer practised in the traditional way. It can be successfully undertaken by young people, many of whom are graduates of various universities in the country, because they understand and can use modern technologies," he said.

"For example, I met a young graduate at the Sugar Board pavilion who can use a drone to irrigate a seven-hectare farm within 20 minutes,” added Dr Nchemba.

He urged young people to use the knowledge and skills acquired at universities to invest in agriculture and apply research findings to increase productivity.

Dr Nchemba pledged that the government would continue improving infrastructure to support agricultural production.

He said this year’s theme, “Identify markets, increase productivity and implement Vision 2050,” had already demonstrated that its objectives could be achieved by 2050 because of the rapid pace of investment in the agricultural sector.

In another development, the premier urged farmers and livestock keepers to abandon the perception that they are rivals and instead work together to increase production, saying the country could not develop industries without adequate raw materials.

The Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Bashiru Ally, said Morogoro was a centre for agricultural transformation, partly because of the presence of Sokoine University of Agriculture.

He commended the university for its contribution to agricultural development, but urged it not to become complacent.

Dr Ally directed the university’s leadership to continue advancing research, innovation and training, particularly in areas related to agricultural production.