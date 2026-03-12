Five killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in multiple regions

Dar/Upcountry. Heavy rains continuing to pound several parts of the country have left at least five people dead, destroyed infrastructure and disrupted transport, business and learning activities in multiple regions.

Authorities said the ongoing downpours have damaged houses, roads and crops, while in some areas students have been forced to miss classes after bridges and access roads were cut off by floods.

In Dodoma Region, five people died following heavy rains that fell overnight earlier this week in Kondoa, Chemba and Bahi districts. Two victims were killed when a wall collapsed, while three others were swept away by floodwaters.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Gallus Hyera, confirmed the deaths, identifying one of the victims as Rukia Juma, 26, who was swept away at Magambi Bridge in Chemba while attempting to retrieve a shoe carried off by the water.

Others who died were Zakia Omari, 60, and her granddaughter Nasfati Mshana, 8, who were swept away while crossing the Kalambachini River in Kondoa District.

Yareld Msomhola, 72, and his grandson Joseph Msomhola, 9, died after a wall collapsed on them in Lamaiti village in Bahi District.

Mr Hyera urged residents to exercise caution during the rainy season, especially when using flooded roads and bridges. He also called on parents to closely monitor their children when travelling to and from school.

In Dodoma City, residents of Mahomanyika said their neighbourhood had been split into two after a bridge collapsed, preventing many people, including civil servants and students, from reaching the main road.

In Moshi Municipality, several areas experienced transport disruptions, with some residents unable to drive into their homes due to badly damaged roads, particularly along Bishop and Airport roads in Korongo Ward.

Residents said the roads have remained impassable for a long time, forcing vehicles and pedestrians to struggle to pass whenever it rains. Ward councillor Issah Bulilo acknowledged the poor state of the roads.

He said the matter had already been reported to the responsible authorities. Acting manager of the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) in Moshi District, Cathbert Kwayu, said an assessment had been completed and about two kilometres of the affected roads are scheduled for gravel rehabilitation in the 2026/27 financial year.

In Unguja, business activities at Jumbi and Chuini markets were temporarily suspended after floodwaters entered the premises, a situation blamed on blocked drainage systems and natural water channels.

Minister of State in the Office of the Second Vice-President (Policy, Coordination and House of Representatives), Hamza Hassan Juma, said no major damage had been reported, although traders and customers experienced significant disruption.

In Iringa Region, road infrastructure was damaged in several areas, particularly in Kilolo District, where transport links between Nyanzwa and Mtandika wards were cut after heavy rains destroyed a key bridge on March 8, 2026.

Residents said the bridge was vital for business and daily travel, and its destruction has made movement between the villages difficult.

Further damage was reported in Masege village in Ng’uluhe Ward, while the Mkimbizi road was also affected, causing difficulties for road users.

In Simanjiro District, Manyara Region, more than 10,000 acres of crops were destroyed by floods in Naisinyai Ward after farms were washed away on March 9, 2026.

Ward councillor Taiko Laizer said maize, beans and other crops were among those lost. District Commissioner Fakii Lulandala, who visited the affected areas, urged residents living in low-lying areas to move to safer ground.

In Mwanza City, the Fire and Rescue Force assisted residents after about 30 houses were surrounded by water, leaving families stranded for several hours.

Transport along the Mwanza–Shinyanga road was also temporarily halted after the Makuyuni bridge was submerged.

The bridge, which recently underwent repairs costing Sh14 billion, continues to cause difficulties whenever heavy rains fall, especially for travellers between Nyegezi, Buhongwa and Nyashishi.

Nyamagana District Commissioner Amina Makilagi said no deaths were reported in Mwanza.

Adding that most affected residents received assistance from emergency services. She urged the public to follow weather updates and advised those living in flood-prone areas to relocate.

In Kilosa District, Morogoro Region, the Miyombo River burst its banks, forcing many residents to leave their homes, with Masanze and Miyombo wards among the worst affected after crops were destroyed.

In Morogoro Municipality, more than 50 houses in Mgulu Street are at risk of collapse due to the widening of the Watumishi gully.

Some displaced residents have taken shelter with relatives, while Masanze and Kipera primary schools are being used as temporary accommodation centres.