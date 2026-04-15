Former CJ Prof Juma, Mufti praise election-related probe commission

Dar es Salaam. Former Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma and Tanzania’s Mufti, Abubakar Zubeir, have commended the formation of the commission investigating events before and after October 29, saying it has enhanced the country’s international standing.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, April 14, 2016, Prof Juma said the commission demonstrates Tanzania’s capacity to address its own challenges with transparency and professionalism.

“The establishment of this commission shows that we have strong institutions capable of handling complex matters openly,” he said.

He said that global expectations remain high, noting that the commission’s report must reflect international standards.

“We are sending a message to the world that we can resolve our own challenges and find lasting solutions,” he emphasised.

Backed by experienced experts

Prof Juma noted that the commission comprises highly qualified experts from diverse fields, highlighting its chairperson, Othman Chande, as a figure with extensive international experience.

He said Justice Chande previously led investigations into the death of former United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, as well as incidents in Sudan’s El Fasher region.

According to Prof Juma, the chairperson has directed members to ensure the report aligns with international standards rather than relying solely on domestic legal frameworks.

He further pointed to the commission’s independence in collecting evidence, noting that members have visited all affected areas and engaged with victims, bereaved families and those whose relatives remain unaccounted for.

Mufti expresses confidence

For his part, Sheikh Zubeir said he has strong confidence in the commission, citing the competence and diligence of its members.

“I see a high level of professionalism. I am confident the commission will deliver good results and place the country in a better position,” he said.

He said that he had personally presented his views to the commission and was satisfied with its approach.

Sheikh Zubeir also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for establishing the body, describing the move as a wise decision aimed at uncovering the truth and ensuring justice.

Deadline extended

This comes at a time when the commission’s mandate has been extended to April 24 to allow for the completion of its work.

The extension is intended to facilitate thorough analysis of the evidence collected and to give forensic experts time to examine newly submitted materials.