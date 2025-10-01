Four species vie for Tanzania Bird 2026 title

Arusha. Four bird species native to Tanzania’s grasslands are in the running for the coveted title of Tanzania Bird of the Year 2026, with voting now open to citizens, the diaspora, tourists and global bird enthusiasts.

The contenders are the Common Ostrich, Red-necked Spurfowl, Kori Bustard and Southern Ground Hornbill. They are competing to succeed the Superb Starling, which currently holds the 2025 title until December.

The campaign, coordinated by Nature Tanzania, is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about bird conservation. Marketing Officer Gaudensia Mariki said students from Manyara Ranch Primary, Tumaini Senior Secondary and Edward Lowassa Secondary School have already voted.

“We also conducted a community campaign at the Makuyuni marketplace to familiarise residents with the voting process and to promote appreciation of birds and environmental protection,” Ms Mariki noted.

According to Programme Officer Edwin Kamugisha, the voting exercise began on September 7 and will run for four weeks. The 2026 winner will be officially announced in December after more than 10,000 votes are tallied both online and in person.

Each species brings unique ecological value. The Kori Bustard is celebrated as a heavyweight grassland ambassador, crucial in controlling insects and dispersing seeds. The Common Ostrich, symbolic of Tanzania’s savanna, contributes to ecological balance but faces threats from habitat loss and illegal hunting.

The Red-necked Spurfowl supports both grasslands and farmlands by dispersing seeds and regulating insect populations, though it is vulnerable to overhunting and habitat destruction. The Southern Ground Hornbill, known for its booming calls and slow breeding cycles, plays an important ecological role but is highly endangered.

Outgoing titleholder, the Superb Starling, with its dazzling plumage and social traits, remains a reminder that even familiar species face growing conservation challenges.

Nature Tanzania Director Emmanuel Mgimwa said the Bird of the Year campaign, launched in 2023 with the Secretary Bird as the first winner, seeks to inspire citizens to protect “everyday nature” before it is too late.