GF Group secures second consecutive top pavilion honour at Dar Trade Fair

Dar es Salaam. GF Group has celebrated winning the Best Overall Pavilion award at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), securing the prestigious accolade for a second consecutive year.

The company marked the achievement with a celebration attended by employees and their families.

Speaking at the event on July 5, 2026 Chief Executive Officer Imran Karmali said the award reflects GF Group's remarkable journey over the past 19 years, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, teamwork and excellence.

"This award is not simply recognition of our pavilion's appearance; it is a testament to the innovation, dedication and collaboration that have fuelled our growth," he said.

Mr Karmali noted that GF Group has evolved beyond vehicle sales, expanding into vehicle assembly, manufacturing and the adoption of advanced technologies. He added that the company has also begun introducing products under its own GF brand as part of its drive to strengthen local manufacturing.

"Our ambition is to develop products for African markets that are manufactured in Tanzania and capable of competing internationally," he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Karmali said the company will continue investing in emerging technologies, including electric vehicles, to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

He also commended employees for their contribution to the achievement and urged them to maintain the highest standards of quality and customer service.

"This success belongs to every member of our team. We will build on this achievement by continuously improving our performance and contributing to the growth of Tanzania's automotive industry," he said.