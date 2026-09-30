Girls’ voices expose East Africa’s struggle to keep girls in school

Yumbe, Uganda. A 16-year-old girl’s account of domestic violence, poverty and dropping out of school in northern Uganda is highlighting challenges that extend beyond one district, with gender-based violence (GBV), teenage pregnancy and child marriage continuing to threaten the education and wellbeing of girls across East Africa.

Ayola Susan (not her real name), a Primary Six pupil at Yumbe Primary School, shared her experience at the Brave Girls Festival in Yumbe on Monday, describing how violence between her parents eventually left her without the financial support needed to remain in school.

Her father repeatedly beat her mother before the couple separated. Her mother left, while her father stopped supporting the children.

“When they sent us home because of school fees, I would go home, and there would be no one there to help us,” she said.

Susan eventually found work washing utensils at a hotel, earning Sh2,000 in local currency a day, until one of her teachers found her and intervened.

Her story was among several shared by girls at the festival, organised under the Protect Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Project by the International Rescue Committee, World Vision, Reach A Hand Africa and Humanity & Inclusion, with support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The festival brought together girls, parents, cultural leaders, health workers and government officials under the theme “Amplifying Girls’ Voices, Amplifying Girls’ Power and Potential”.

For Reach A Hand Africa, which works to equip young people with knowledge, skills and opportunities to make informed decisions, the Yumbe experience illustrates why young people need to be central to efforts addressing sexual and reproductive health challenges.

The organisation says its work in Uganda combines SRHR services and advocacy with youth empowerment, communication, innovation and community engagement. Since 2011, it says it has reached more than three million young people with SRHR information in communities across Uganda.

The challenges highlighted in Yumbe are also relevant to the wider East African Community (EAC), where countries face interconnected challenges involving adolescent health, gender-based violence, harmful social norms and girls’ access to education.

The regional dimension is particularly important because girls’ vulnerability does not stop at administrative or national borders. Communities in border areas share social and economic networks, while young people increasingly move across the region for education, work and other opportunities.

In Yumbe, Protect SRHR Project Coordinator Kinawa Modest said the problems affecting girls emerge at household, community and institutional levels, requiring responses at each of those levels.

“This is why we have such an initiative as Brave Girls, bringing together parents and cultural leaders, among others, so that young girls speak out and solutions are found at that level,” he said.

Yumbe District officials also cited inadequate resources for awareness campaigns on GBV and sexual and reproductive health.

Senior Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Ijosiga Abubakar Muzamul said the district needed more than UGX2 billion to strengthen awareness activities.

Health workers meanwhile identified teenage pregnancy, delayed decisions to seek care, transport challenges, delayed referrals and inadequate birth preparedness among factors contributing to maternal health risks.

They called for greater access to adolescent-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, stronger protection in schools and the reintegration of adolescent mothers into education.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in Yumbe's own data. The district's Health Management Information System recorded more than 7,000 teenage pregnancies during the Covid-19 lockdown period, with the number estimated at 5,740 in the 2023/24 financial year.

The experience also echoes concerns raised at an earlier Brave Girls Festival in Uganda, where youth advocates called for more open discussions about sexuality and sexual and reproductive health as part of efforts to address teenage pregnancies and sexual and gender-based violence.

For the EAC, the lesson from Yumbe is that keeping girls in school cannot be treated solely as an education issue. It intersects with household violence, economic vulnerability, access to health information and services, social norms and the ability of girls to make informed decisions about their lives.

Keeping girls in school was also a central message from Hajjat Medina Naham Ojale, the festival's chief guest.

“The only way to manage child marriages is by keeping them in school. There is nothing as important as keeping girls in school. Let us join hands to support the education of a girl child,” she said.