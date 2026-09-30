TRA flags tax discrepancies in Dimpoz’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has flagged discrepancies in the customs declaration of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon linked to Bongo Flava artiste and businessman Omary Nyembo, popularly known as Ommy Dimpoz, saying a forensic examination found it was a higher-value model than the one declared during importation.

TRA said the vehicle, registered in the name of Omary Faraji Nyembo, has been seized as investigations continue into its importation and the taxes paid on it.

The clarification follows a video that circulated widely on social media showing TRA officials inspecting the vehicle and engaging in a heated exchange with people at the scene.

TRA said the inspection was part of an operation launched on September 26 to check possible tax evasion involving motor vehicles.

According to the authority, officers found the vehicle parked at Palm Beach Casino without registration plates and began checking its identity and customs records.

“Technical examination of the vehicle enabled the confirmation of Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) WDB4632762X322756,” TRA said in a statement.

The VIN was checked against records in the Tanzania Customs Integrated System (TANCIS), where documents submitted during clearance described the vehicle as a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G350.

However, forensic examination established that it was a Mercedes-AMG G63 manufactured in 2018, a model TRA said had a higher value than the one declared.

“The discrepancy in the information indicates the existence of misrepresentation that led to a lower customs valuation and the actual amount of tax payable,” the authority said.

TRA said further administrative, tax or legal action would depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The authority also defended its officers’ powers to inspect the vehicle, citing provisions of the East African Community Customs Management Act and the Customs (Management and Tariff) Act that allow officers to enter and inspect premises where they have reason to believe customs procedures may not have been followed.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyembo has denied obstructing TRA officials during the incident, saying he has consistently complied with the law and cooperated with government authorities.

“I am proud of being a law-abiding citizen throughout my life. I have never been, I am not, and I do not expect to become someone who deliberately breaks the laws of the country,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

He said he intervened when one of the people accompanying him resisted the officials.

“Even when they faced resistance from one of the people I was with, I was the one who intervened and asked him to give them space to do their job,” he said.