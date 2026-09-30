Mwamvita Makamba’s daughter begins professional music journey with warner, Africori

Malaika Gray, daughter of Tanzanian technology executive Mwamvita Makamba, has announced the beginning of her professional music journey, marking a new chapter in an ambition she says she has held since childhood.

In a post on Instagram, Malaika said she was taking her first steps towards becoming the artiste she had always dreamed of being, while thanking Warner Music Africa and Africori for the opportunity to begin the journey with them.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl, and today I’m taking the first steps towards making those dreams a reality,” she wrote.

Malaika also thanked her mother for being her “rock” and for believing in her throughout the journey, adding that she was looking forward to bringing Tanzania to the world.

Her musical aspirations are not new. In 2020, when she was 14, Malaika spoke with The Citizen about her close relationship with her mother and her interests during her mother’s book launch.

Her mother also shared a video of Malaika performing at home in March 2025, offering a glimpse of her musical interests.

Malaika already has a music credit on “Intro”, a track by 10kleeroy featuring Malaika Gray, released in 2022 as part of the album Sounds Of Heaven. The song is also listed on Apple Music under Malaika’s artist profile.

Her new professional chapter comes through Warner Music Africa and Africori, the African music distribution and artist-services company. Warner Music Group completed its full acquisition of Africori in February 2025, with Africori continuing to operate as a standalone entity within Warner’s network.