When did one job become five?

You come across a job opening for a graphic designer, social media manager, finance officer or communications officer. The title seems straightforward enough.

Then you open the full job description.

Your actual role.

Plus marketing.

Plus customer service.

Plus administration.

Plus social media management.

Plus “any other duties as assigned.”

At some point, you start wondering whether the organisation is hiring one person or trying to run an entire department on one salary.

This happens across so many professions. Someone gets hired for one role and, because they can do more than one thing, the responsibilities slowly start piling up.

A graphic designer is expected to understand marketing. A finance officer is helping with administration. A communications officer is organising events and managing social media. Someone in HR is handling whatever else needs to be done because they are “good with people.”

Being versatile is useful. It can make you more valuable at work and give you opportunities to learn skills outside your main area.

But there is a point where a broad role starts looking like several jobs under one title.

What the Community Had to Say

When we asked our readers about this, one response brought up a reality that is especially relevant for smaller and growing companies.

“Well, a smaller company that is growing might need some to wear more hats to cover multiple things as the company grows you hire other people and the one that started might even end up as a manager for the rest as that person have expertise in several things and not just one thing…”

That is a fair point.

A small company is probably going to need people who can stretch a little. If there are five employees, you may not have a separate person for every task. You might help with something outside your usual role because the work needs to get done.

For some employees, that can actually be valuable. You get to understand different parts of the business, build new skills and sometimes become the person who knows how everything fits together.

The same reader also pointed out that helping colleagues with their work can create a stronger team culture:

“For whatever reason, it seems to be a bigger problem here than in for example Europe, Asia and such, where many do such and even if someone is done with today’s duty help the other staff members finish theirs. It makes a strong company… as they know they can count on each other…”

There is a difference between helping because your colleague needs support and permanently absorbing another person’s workload.

That distinction can disappear surprisingly quickly.

Another reader put the compensation issue very simply:

“Same way that paycheck 5x’s”

It is a short comment, but it gets to the part of the conversation that often gets left out.

If the responsibilities keep expanding, what happens to the salary?

When Your Job Keeps Growing

I think this becomes especially noticeable in professions that people sometimes treat as interchangeable.

Take graphic design.

If you hire a graphic designer, you are hiring someone who knows how to communicate an idea visually. They understand things like layout, typography, colour, visual hierarchy and how to turn a concept into something people can actually see.

That does not automatically make them responsible for figuring out your entire marketing strategy.

The same thing happens with social media. Someone can manage a company’s social platforms and understand its audience without being the photographer, videographer, graphic designer, copywriter and marketing strategist at the same time.

There will always be some overlap. A designer needs to understand the purpose of the material they are creating. A social media manager needs to understand the audience they are speaking to.

But the fact that two areas work closely together does not make them one profession.

And this goes far beyond creative work.

A finance officer may end up handling procurement because they already work with numbers. An administrator might take on customer service because they are good with people. Someone in communications can suddenly find themselves planning events, writing content and managing social media on top of their original responsibilities.

One person may be capable of doing all of those things.

The workload is a different conversation.

There is also a mental cost to constantly moving between completely different types of work. You spend the morning answering customers, move into financial reporting, deal with an administrative issue and then have to produce creative content before the end of the day.

Every individual task may seem reasonable.

Put everything together and the working day can become a constant process of switching from one responsibility to another. Work gets done, but concentration suffers. Mistakes become easier to make. And eventually, even a capable employee can start feeling like they are permanently catching up.

If You Find Yourself in That Position

Not every broad job is a bad job.

Sometimes you are early in your career and the extra responsibilities are exactly how you learn. Sometimes the organisation is small and everyone genuinely has to contribute across different areas. Sometimes the additional work is temporary and gives you exposure you would not otherwise get.

The important thing is knowing what you are walking into.

Before accepting a role, ask about the responsibilities that seem unrelated to the main position. Find out which tasks are occasional and which ones will be part of your regular workload. Ask who currently handles those functions and what the organisation expects you to prioritise when everything comes up at once.

A job description can contain ten responsibilities. Your working day still has a limited number of hours.

If you have already accepted the job and the responsibilities keep expanding, start paying attention to how much of your time is actually going into the additional work.

Keep a record for yourself. Look at what you were originally hired to do and what has gradually been added. When the time comes to speak to your manager, you are then having a conversation about the role rather than simply saying that you feel overwhelmed.

Something as simple as, “My responsibilities have changed quite a bit since I joined. Can we review what my role currently covers?” can open that conversation.

And if the additional responsibilities have become a permanent part of the job, there should be room to discuss whether the title, salary or support around the role needs to change too.

There is also nothing wrong with recognising that a job is too broad for you.

You may decide that the experience is worth it for a certain period. You may decide that the workload is taking you away from the career path you actually want. You may decide to stay while looking for something else.

The point is to make that decision with a clear understanding of what you are giving your time to.

The Value of Knowing Your Job

Workplaces need people who are willing to help.

A colleague goes on leave. A deadline moves forward. A new project comes up. A small team has to figure something out together.

That kind of flexibility is part of working life.

The concern comes when flexibility becomes the reason an organisation never has to define roles properly or bring in additional support.

There is also something to be said for respecting specialised work.

A company can benefit enormously from employees who have different skills and are willing to collaborate. It also benefits from knowing when one person’s workload has grown beyond what one role can reasonably hold.

Sometimes wearing many hats is part of building something.

Sometimes it is simply a sign that the organisation needs more people.

Knowing the difference can save an employee from spending years being praised for being “so versatile” while quietly doing the work of an entire department.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy.

If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.