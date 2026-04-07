Government moves to reassure traders at fire-hit Dar market

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has ordered an immediate clean-up and temporary resumption of trading at Simu 2000 market in Sinza after a fire destroyed more than 500 stalls, leaving hundreds of traders facing heavy losses and uncertainty.

He issued the directives during a visit to the site on Easter Monday, where he assessed the damage and instructed municipal leaders to accelerate recovery measures. The blaze, which broke out on Friday evening, swept through large sections of the market, destroying goods and infrastructure belonging to small-scale entrepreneurs.

Standing among the burnt structures, the Prime Minister directed that debris be cleared within 24 hours to allow traders to resume business, even under temporary arrangements. He emphasised the need for swift action, warning that delays could deepen economic hardship for affected traders.

“This area must be cleared immediately so that people can return to their businesses, even if on a small scale,” he said. “Temporary arrangements must be put in place without delay. These traders depend on daily income.”

He also instructed authorities to establish a permanent transport stand within the market area, describing access to reliable transport as essential to restoring customer flow and sustaining business activity. The lack of a dedicated transport facility has long been cited by traders as a constraint to growth, particularly following the closure of a previous terminal.

Minister for Planning and Investment Kitila Mkumbo, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Ubungo, highlighted the economic significance of markets within the constituency. He noted that Ubungo hosts eight major markets that collectively contribute a substantial share of local economic activity.

He said traders at Simu 2000 had repeatedly requested improved transport access, arguing that customer movement remains closely tied to the availability of public transport. According to him, better transport organisation could strengthen business performance and encourage further commercial growth.

Ubungo District Commissioner Albert Msando, who is overseeing recovery efforts, assured traders that instructions issued during the visit would be implemented without unnecessary delays. He said officials had been directed to work collaboratively and avoid administrative bottlenecks that could slow the return to business.

“We will ensure that all directives are carried out quickly,” he said. “Our responsibility is to make sure traders resume operations as soon as possible.”Concerns were also raised about the allocation of stalls once rebuilding begins. The Prime Minister warned against malpractice and emphasised that trading spaces should be reserved for genuine operators rather than individuals seeking to profit through resale or informal subletting.

District officials confirmed that transparent procedures would be used during allocation, with priority given to verified traders who previously operated at the market. Measures are expected to include documentation checks and close supervision to prevent disputes.

Financial recovery formed another key aspect of the response. Authorities announced that traders affected by the fire would be prioritised for loans from a municipal fund currently holding Sh2.8 billion. The support is intended to help victims restock goods and rebuild their livelihoods.

Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, stressed the importance of strengthening fire prevention systems in markets. He noted that improved infrastructure, early reporting mechanisms and safety awareness could reduce the scale of future losses.

According to officials, the response by emergency services helped contain the blaze and prevented further destruction. More than 280 stalls were reportedly saved after firefighters intervened.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office [Policy, Parliament, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities], Palamagamba Kabudi, described the recovery process as part of broader government efforts to protect livelihoods and maintain economic stability. He said coordinated action among ministries and local authorities would be essential to restoring confidence among traders.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, added that on-site engagement by national leaders allowed decisions to be based on first-hand assessments rather than administrative reports. He said similar engagements in the past had helped resolve operational challenges in markets across the region.