Govt gives compensated residents 90 days to leave to allow mine expansion

Tarime. Mara Regional Commissioner Col Evans Mtambi has given residents who have been compensated to pave the way for the expansion of the Barrick North Mara Gold Mine 90 days to vacate their land.

Speaking during an inspection of new houses built for affected residents in Magena, Nyamongo, Col Mtambi said those who have received compensation must relocate within the set timeframe to allow expansion works to proceed.

He directed the District Commissioner and land officers to meet residents who have not undergone valuation within seven days and educate them on the need to comply with the law.

“Refusing valuation and compensation is against the law and delays mining operations and related development projects,” he said.

The mine’s General Manager, Apolinary Lyambiko, said the company is compensating 254 households required to vacate 59 acres for the expansion of the Nyabirama pit.

He said 654 out of 728 affected residents have undergone valuation and received compensation to allow expansion of the open pit.

The project also requires a 200-metre buffer zone from the pit in line with legal requirements, he added.

According to Mr Lyambiko, 571 residents opted for cash compensation, 36 chose land and a house, 37 selected land only and 10 opted for a house only. He said 10 replacement houses have been completed, 24 are 70 percent complete, 16 are at initial stages and 18 are at procurement stage. The project is being implemented by three contractors approved by the Tanzania Mining Commission.

Government data show that of the 728 residents earmarked for compensation, 571 have been paid in cash, 74 have not signed compensation documents and 11 have refused valuation.