Great lakes parliamentary mission arrives in Tanzania, calls for peaceful and transparent elections

Dar es Salaam. A delegation of parliamentarians from the Great Lakes Region arrived in Tanzania today to observe next week’s General Election, urging all political actors and electoral authorities to safeguard peace, transparency, and integrity as the country heads to the polls.

The mission, operating under the Forum of Parliaments of Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), is led by former President of Burundi, Domitien Ndayizeye.

It seeks to assess whether the October 29, 2025 elections are conducted fairly and transparently, in line with regional and international standards.

“We are honoured to stand with the people of Tanzania at this crucial moment. These elections should reflect the true will of the citizens,” said Mr Ndayizeye, adding that the Great Lakes Region places high expectations on Tanzania’s continued democratic leadership.

“Tanzania remains a key pillar of stability in our region, and we expect this election to further strengthen that legacy,” he noted.

The delegation, comprising 23 lawmakers and election experts from Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zambia, will remain in the country from October 23 to 31, 2025. Members will be deployed across Dar es Salaam, the Coast Region, and Unguja in Zanzibar.

According to Mr Ndayizeye, the mission will assess the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), while also monitoring inclusivity in the electoral process.

“Young people, women, and persons with disabilities must have equal opportunities to participate freely and without intimidation,” he emphasised.

The team will also examine media freedom, campaign conduct, security, and respect for human rights during the election period to ensure that voters can express their will peacefully and without interference.

Mr Ndayizeye explained that the mission operates under established regional frameworks, including the ICGLR Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

“Our role is to observe and report independently, while encouraging improvements where needed,” he said, stressing that transparency, professionalism, and neutrality from all stakeholders are vital for maintaining public trust.

“We urge all actors to uphold the law and prioritise the interests of Tanzanians. A peaceful election is a shared responsibility,” he concluded.

Tanzanians will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect the President, Members of Parliament, and Councillors, marking the country’s sixth multi-party General Election since the reintroduction of political pluralism in 1992.