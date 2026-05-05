GSMA Africa Policy Group Chair urges tax reforms to fast-track Africa’s digital inclusion

Kinshasa. The Chair of the GSMA Africa Policy Group and Chief Regulatory Officer of Airtel Africa, Daddy Mukadi, has called on African governments to urgently reform tax policies in the telecommunications sector, arguing that such changes are essential to accelerate digital inclusion across the continent.

Speaking on May 5, 2026, at the inaugural États Généraux du Secteur des Postes et Télécommunications in Kinshasa, Mr Mukadi emphasized that telecommunications must be treated as a central pillar of economic growth rather than a supporting sector.

The high-level forum, attended by Félix Tshisekedi, aims to shape a strategic roadmap for the country’s digital and telecommunications future.

Mr Mukadi, who also serves on the GSMA Global Policy Group, stressed that digital connectivity now underpins nearly every sector of the economy.

“The telecoms sector can no longer be considered merely as a support sector. It is now a core sector,” he said, noting its importance to industries ranging from security and finance to transport and healthcare.

His remarks come as Africa’s digital economy shows strong growth but persistent inequalities. According to the GSMA Mobile Economy Africa 2025 report, the mobile sector contributed $220 billion to Africa’s economy in 2024, equivalent to 7.7 percent of GDP, and is projected to reach $270 billion by 2030.

Despite mobile network coverage reaching 95 percent of the population, nearly 75 percent of Africans remain offline, largely due to the high cost of internet-enabled devices.

Mr Mukadi identified smartphone affordability and import duties on telecom infrastructure as key barriers to broader access. To address this, he proposed two major tax reforms:

A two- to three-year exemption on import duties and taxes for entry-level smartphones priced between $40 and $150

The removal of import duties on telecommunications equipment for at least three years to support network expansion

He argued that these measures would significantly reduce the cost of connectivity and help bridge the continent’s digital divide.

“These measures would help deliver inclusive and sustainable digital technology for economic and social progress,” Mr Mukadi said. “They would also support faster connectivity and enable more people, businesses and communities to participate in the digital economy.”