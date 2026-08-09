Halotel takes Nane Nane 2026 to seven regions at once

Dar es Salaam. Halotel Tanzania’s Director of Business Services, Abdallah Salum, has said the company will continue supporting farmers across the country by providing crop price information, connecting them with buyers and offering access to various extension services through its network.

Mr Salum made the remarks on August 8, 2026, during the Nane Nane 2026 agricultural exhibitions, which were held simultaneously in seven regions across Tanzania.

“Halotel’s technology can help farmers access crop price information, make payments through HaloPesa, connect with buyers for their produce and access various agricultural extension services online,” Mr Salum said.

He added: “Halotel has participated fully in the Nane Nane 2026 Agricultural Exhibitions, staging its displays in seven locations — Dodoma, Zanzibar, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Kagera and Tabora. The national exhibitions were held from August 1 to 8, 2026, under the theme, ‘Identify Markets, Increase Production, Implement the National Development Vision 2050.’”

At the exhibitions, Halotel showcased a range of products and services, including 5G routers, Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet services, HaloPesa mobile financial services and various telecommunications packages.

Mr Salum said visitors to Halotel’s stands, including farmers, agricultural traders and members of the public, had the opportunity to see and learn how the company’s services could provide fast, reliable and quality connectivity for homes, shops and offices.

“Aligned with this year’s theme, which seeks to help farmers identify markets and increase production, Halotel teams at each exhibition site are demonstrating how our technology can help farmers access crop price information and make payments through HaloPesa,” he said.