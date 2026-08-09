Yanga mark 91 years with eyes on a new era

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have marked their 91st anniversary with a colourful Yanga Day celebration at Uhuru Stadium, bringing together thousands of supporters as the club looks to begin a new chapter with greater ambitions on the domestic and continental fronts.

The celebrations, held yesterday, provided an opportunity for the club to reflect on its long history while looking ahead to the 2026/27 season, which promises another demanding campaign for the Tanzanian giants.

Thousands of supporters dressed in the club’s traditional green and yellow colours filled the stadium, turning the venue into a sea of Yanga colours as entertainment, speeches and other activities unfolded.

The anniversary celebration also offered a platform for the club to strengthen its connection with supporters, who remain central to Yanga’s identity and ambitions.

Yanga Day, which was introduced in 2019, has grown into one of the club’s biggest annual events, bringing together current and former players, club officials, entertainers and supporters ahead of the new season.

This year’s celebration carried added significance as Yanga marked 91 years since its establishment, with the club seeking to build on its achievements while preparing for another season of competition at home and in Africa.

Former players were among those who sent messages to the club and its supporters, reflecting on their experiences at Yanga and the importance of maintaining the bond between the team and its fans.

Former Yanga defender Abdallah Shaibu, popularly known as Ninja, described the club as a family and wished the players and supporters a memorable anniversary celebration.

“Yanga are family. I understand the joy players feel when they are introduced to supporters, so I wish the fans and players a wonderful celebration,” he said.

Former Simba, Yanga and Taifa Stars defender Kelvin Yondani also welcomed the occasion, saying the interaction between players and supporters before a new season was important.

“It is a good thing for players to meet their supporters before the start of the season. I wish them all the best,” he said.

For Yanga supporters, the anniversary celebration was not only about entertainment but also about celebrating the history and identity of a club that has developed a strong following across Tanzania and beyond.

The festive atmosphere was boosted by performances from several entertainers, with DJ Ally B among those who got the crowd on their feet.

DJ Ally B delivered a 28 minute performance featuring 19 songs, mixing Bongo Flava and Singeli as supporters sang and danced along.

The DJ also moved away from the stage to interact with fans, adding to the excitement inside the stadium.

His performance marked the third consecutive occasion on which he has featured in Yanga celebrations of this nature, while he has also entertained supporters during some of the club’s international matches.

Other artists scheduled to entertain the crowd included Chid Benz, T.I.D, Madee, Chege, Q Chilla, Mr Blue, Dogo Paten and Click Master.

The entertainment formed part of a wider programme aimed at making the 91st anniversary celebration a memorable occasion for supporters.

Beyond the festivities, however, attention is already turning to the new season and the expectations surrounding Yanga.

The club has strengthened its squad during the transfer window and is expected to compete on multiple fronts, including domestic competitions and the CAF Champions League.

The challenge for the club will be to translate its growing ambitions and investment in the squad into success on the pitch.

As Yanga begins its 92nd year of existence, the anniversary celebration offered both a moment to celebrate the past and an opportunity to look ahead.